Former Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield who serves as an analyst for the Red Sox on NESN has asked for privacy as he and his wife Stacy deal with separate cancer battles.

Wakefield, 57, who retired in 2011, is a two-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox (2004 and 2007), the 2010 Roberto Clemente Award winner, and a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

He had 200 wins and 2,156 strikeouts and finished his 20-year career with a 4.41 ERA.

Curt Schilling, a former teammate of Wakefield’s, left the news slip on a recent podcast without permission from the Wakefield family.

According to Schilling, Tim has an aggressive form of brain cancer recently diagnosed, and his wife Stacy is battling pancreatic cancer.

Tim has undergone surgery.

Tim Wakefield as been diagnosed with brain cancer. Such awful news. Wishing him and his family the best pic.twitter.com/i4E8BP8CEW — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 28, 2023

The Red Sox followed up Schilling’s admission with a statement that requested support and privacy for the Wakefield family.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement with permission from Tim and Stacy Wakefield: pic.twitter.com/iQqkhxRSyt — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2023

Without permission, Curt Schilling released details of a disease going after Tim Wakefield and his wife. Schilling is a first ballot entry in the Scumbag Hall of Fame. — That Guy on Twltter (@TGOT_msp) September 28, 2023

There is plenty of time to debate Curt Schilling’s actions, but in the meantime, baseball fans need to do two things, give Tim Wakefield his privacy and send as many warm thoughts and prayers as possible to both Tim and Stacy.

Tim Wakefield’s entire career was based on overcoming adversity. Despite being pushed down countless times, he would go on to win 200 games, celebrate two World Series, and pitch to the age of 45 when it looked like he would be out of the league in his 20s. Prayers for Tim ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jyj6ODMSOI — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) September 28, 2023