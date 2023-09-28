MLB News and Rumors

Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield And His Wife Stacy Ask For Privacy As Each Battles Cancer

Wendi Oliveros
Former Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield who serves as an analyst for the Red Sox on NESN has asked for privacy as he and his wife Stacy deal with separate cancer battles.

Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield And His Wife Stacy Ask For Privacy As Each Battles Cancer

Wakefield, 57, who retired in 2011, is a two-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox (2004 and 2007), the 2010 Roberto Clemente Award winner, and a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.

He had 200 wins and 2,156 strikeouts and finished his 20-year career with a 4.41 ERA.

Curt Schilling, a former teammate of Wakefield’s, left the news slip on a recent podcast without permission from the Wakefield family.

According to Schilling, Tim has an aggressive form of brain cancer recently diagnosed, and his wife Stacy is battling pancreatic cancer.

Tim has undergone surgery.

The Red Sox followed up Schilling’s admission with a statement that requested support and privacy for the Wakefield family.

There is plenty of time to debate Curt Schilling’s actions, but in the meantime, baseball fans need to do two things, give Tim Wakefield his privacy and send as many warm thoughts and prayers as possible to both Tim and Stacy.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
