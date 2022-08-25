Former Browns Centre JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Former Cleveland Browns centre JC Tretter has announced his retirement from playing in the NFL, but will still serve as president of the NFL Players Association.

He tweeted that he’s decided “to stop playing when I wanted to – on my own terms.”

On to the next chapter pic.twitter.com/gDGTlyhZr0 — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) August 25, 2022

Tretter may not be on the field anymore, however he will still be close to the action as union president. He has been instrumental overt the past couple of seasons and had a significant impact on setting up different COVID-19 protocols and helping the league get through pandemic-related problems.

The Browns released the 31-year-old back in March, shortly after he was elected as president for a second term. There had been talks and rumours of Tretter returning to Cleveland ahead of this season, but those rumours are now squashed.

Tretter, who dominated the middle of the Browns offensive line over the past five seasons, announced his retirement Thursday morning following eight seasons in the NFL. He started 80 games for the Browns and missed only one in five seasons because of a positive COVID-19 test before Christmas Day last season. He was a real fan favourite, and his presence on the field will certainly be missed.