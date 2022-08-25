NFL News and Rumors

Former Browns Centre JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Kyle Curran
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Former Cleveland Browns centre JC Tretter has announced his retirement from playing in the NFL, but will still serve as president of the NFL Players Association.

He tweeted that he’s decided “to stop playing when I wanted to – on my own terms.”

Tretter may not be on the field anymore, however he will still be close to the action as union president. He has been instrumental overt the past couple of seasons and had a significant impact on setting up different COVID-19 protocols and helping the league get through pandemic-related problems.

The Browns released the 31-year-old back in March, shortly after he was elected as president for a second term. There had been talks and rumours of Tretter returning to Cleveland ahead of this season, but those rumours are now squashed.

Tretter, who dominated the middle of the Browns offensive line over the past five seasons, announced his retirement Thursday morning following eight seasons in the NFL. He started 80 games for the Browns and missed only one in five seasons because of a positive COVID-19 test before Christmas Day last season. He was a real fan favourite, and his presence on the field will certainly be missed.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily Updates
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

3rd Year Journalism Student. Sports Writer @ Finixo.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Illness Causes Dolphins To Cancel Joint Practice Session With Eagles

Kyle Curran  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith To Miss Multiple Months With Injury
Kyle Curran  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders QB Carr Unphased By Dana White’s Revelation That Brady Could Have Joined In 2020
Kyle Curran  •  Aug 24 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Campbell happy Lions’ players had their own team practice
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 23 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady to return to Buccaneers practices on Monday
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Kenny Pickett, 2022 NFL Draft Prospects, QB Rankings
Kenny Pickett continues to impress for Steelers
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Sean McVay, Aaron Donald impressed with Matthew Stafford
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 17 2022
More News