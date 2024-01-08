NFL News and Rumors

Former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers To Lead Washington Commanders HC Search

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
The Washington Commanders parted ways with head coach Ron Rivera on Monday following a disappointing conclusion to the 2023-24 NFL season. The organization also stunned the sports world by announcing that two former GMs would be in charge of replacing Rivera and finding a new head of football operations.

According to Ian Rappoport, Washington has hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to assist the Commanders’ ownership group in filling the two vacancies.

Spielman has over 30 years of NFL experience while Myers brings championship experience to the Commanders’ organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2006.

Washington finished with a 4-13 record after handing over the starting quarterback reigns to former fifth-round pick Sam Howell. Part of the allure of the Commanders’ coaching job will be centered around the fact that Washington will have the No. 2 overall pick in a draft class rich with quarterback prospects.

What Does Bob Myers Bring To The Washington Commanders?

Coming over from the Warriors, Myers has a championship pedigree and a penchant for building contenders.

Golden State reached the NBA Finals in six of Myers’ 11 years with the franchise, winning four championships and bringing in stars like Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins to keep the Warriors’ dynasty afloat. Under Myers’ guidance, the Warriors finished with an impressive 571-304 record, good for a .653 winning percentage during his time in the front office.

Myers won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award twice while serving as both the team’s general manager and president of basketball operations.

Upon being hired by the Commanders, Myers released a statement and expressed his confidence in owner Josh Harris’ ability to help build a world-class organization and said that the Washington job is the “type of opportunity that really inspires [him]”.

Myers Will Continue Role At ESPN

Myers is expected to take the lead in identifying and coordinating interviews with candidates for the head of football operations and head coaching jobs.

Despite leading the Commanders’ search, Myers will maintain his current role at ESPN as an NBA analyst, according to the network.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
