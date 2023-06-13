While the NFL world was embroiled in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in January, an ex-NFL player was dealing with his own life-threatening experience.

Peyton Hills, 37, the former Cleveland Browns running back, and Madden 12 cover athlete, saved his son and niece from drowning in a Florida rip current on January 4, 2023.

Never forget when former Arkansas RB Peyton Hillis was on the cover of Madden. pic.twitter.com/edthAoJuAa — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) June 13, 2023



It nearly cost him his life.

He recently spoke publicly for the first time about his experience with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

What Hillis Said

Hillis believes it is “100% a miracle someone didn’t die”.

They were on a Florida beach with no lifeguard nearby, and the closest warning flag to warn of potentially dangerous rip currents was about one mile away.

The most frightening part of his experience was having to bypass his 9-year-old son in the water to swim further to save his 8-year-old niece who was in the most distress.

His niece feared they were going to die, but he was able to get her to safety.

When he reached his son, he was limp from fighting the waves.

Hillis managed to get his son to safety, and shortly thereafter, he passed out.

What happened after was terrifying as emergency responders worked on both Hillis and his sister on the beach.

A Long ICU Stay

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis is in the ICU after saving his kids from drowning during a swimming accident, per @TMZ_Sports. All his kids are safe, and reports are that he’s making good progress 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/7rdYiElMLS — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 6, 2023



Hillis describes being able to hear what people were saying while he was unconscious at the hospital.

He heard someone say that it was not clear what would happen if he did not wake up soon.

Though he could not speak or move, he told Strahan that he was “freaking out” inside.

How He Is Today

EXCLUSIVE: “It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn’t die.” Former NFL running back @thepeytonhillis recounts saving his son and niece from a rip current while swimming at a Florida beach earlier this year to @michaelstrahan. https://t.co/pLuI3UJRiO pic.twitter.com/9RGABST2EP — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 13, 2023



He experienced lung and kidney failure and is taking his recovery one day at a time.

Hillis does not believe he will ever fully regain his lung capacity.

He is immensely grateful that everyone is okay and says that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of his family.

Hillis would not regard himself as a hero.

He believes that the title is used loosely and often.

Instead, Hillis calls himself a father.