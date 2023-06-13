NFL News and Rumors

Former Madden Cover Star Peyton Hillis Speaks Publicly About Nearly Drowning In January In Florida RIP Currents

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident

While the NFL world was embroiled in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in January, an ex-NFL player was dealing with his own life-threatening experience.

Peyton Hills, 37, the former Cleveland Browns running back, and Madden 12 cover athlete, saved his son and niece from drowning in a Florida rip current on January 4, 2023.


It nearly cost him his life.

He recently spoke publicly for the first time about his experience with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

What Hillis Said

Hillis believes it is “100% a miracle someone didn’t die”.

They were on a Florida beach with no lifeguard nearby, and the closest warning flag to warn of potentially dangerous rip currents was about one mile away.

The most frightening part of his experience was having to bypass his 9-year-old son in the water to swim further to save his 8-year-old niece who was in the most distress.

His niece feared they were going to die, but he was able to get her to safety.

When he reached his son, he was limp from fighting the waves.

Hillis managed to get his son to safety, and shortly thereafter, he passed out.

What happened after was terrifying as emergency responders worked on both Hillis and his sister on the beach.

A Long ICU Stay


Hillis describes being able to hear what people were saying while he was unconscious at the hospital.

He heard someone say that it was not clear what would happen if he did not wake up soon.

Though he could not speak or move, he told Strahan that he was “freaking out” inside.

How He Is Today


He experienced lung and kidney failure and is taking his recovery one day at a time.

Hillis does not believe he will ever fully regain his lung capacity.

He is immensely grateful that everyone is okay and says that nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of his family.

Hillis would not regard himself as a hero.

He believes that the title is used loosely and often.

Instead, Hillis calls himself a father.

 

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles’ Coach Nick Sirianni Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets James Robinson
New England Patriots Release James Robinson
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
JJ Watt HOF
Houston Texans Will Induct J.J. Watt Into Ring Of Honor In Week 4 Against Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball.
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Says He Will Not Be At This Week’s Mandatory Minicamp
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 12 2023
NFL News and Rumors
nfl player props betting patriots vs bills prediction
Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Is Madden 24 Cover Athlete
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
panthers hayden hurst returns to ota (1)
NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers’ Hayden Hurst Returns To OTAs, Likes ‘Tight End Friendly’ Offense
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 6 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
3 Cleveland Browns Players Victims Of Robbery And Theft Within Two Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top