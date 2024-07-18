MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB pitcher Jerry Walker passes away at age 85

Jeremy Freeborn
Jerry Walker

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jerry Walker of Ada, Oklahoma passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday according to the Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause of death was a heart attack.

Walker pitched eight seasons in the Major Leagues from 1957 to 1964, all with American League franchises. He was with the Baltimore Orioles from 1957 to 1960, the Kansas City Royals in 1961 and 1962, and the Cleveland Indians in 1963 and 1964.

MLB Career Statistics

In 190 games, Walker had a record of 37 wins and 44 losses with an earned run average of 4.36. During 747 innings pitched, he gave up 734 hits, 362 earned runs, 97 home runs, and 341 walks, to go along with 326 strikeouts, 16 complete games, four shutouts, 13 saves, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.44.

Walker’s historical achievement

In 1959, Walker made Major League Baseball history by becoming the youngest player to ever start an All-Star Game at the age of 20 years and 172 days. The American League defeated the National League 5-3 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 3, 1959. Walker got the win as he gave up one earned run in three innings of work.

Walker broke the record previously set by Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline of Baltimore, Maryland. Kaline was 20 years and 205 days when he started the 1955 All-Star Game.

1959 All-Star statistics

Walker had a record of 11 wins and 10 losses with an earned run average of 2.92 with the Orioles. During 30 games and 182 innings pitched, he pitched seven complete games and had two shutouts, four saves, 100 strikeouts, and gave up 160 hits, 59 earned runs, 13 home runs and 52 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 1.17.

Four career shutouts

Walker’s first shutout during his 1959 All-Star season came in a 5-0 Orioles win over the Washington Senators on July 9, and the second shutout came on September 11, 1959 in a 1-0 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox. The shutout against the White Sox was noteworthy because it was a 16-inning shutout. Walker also had a shutout in a 1-0 Orioles win over the Senators on September 4, 1957. This was Walker’s first Major League victory, and it happened to be a 10-inning shutout. Walker also threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 Royals win over the Senators on May 31, 1962.

Indians MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors Orioles Royals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
