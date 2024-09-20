MLB News and Rumors

Former MLB third baseman Charlie Culberson retires at age 35

Jeremy Freeborn
Former Major League Baseball third baseman Charlie Culberson of Rome, Georgia announced his retirement at the age of 35 on Thursday according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. Culberson, played primarily third base, but was known for his defensive versatility. He also spent time in the outfield, shortstop, second base, and first base.

Who did Culberson play for?

Culberson spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. He was with the San Francisco Giants in 2012, the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 and 2017, the Atlanta Braves from 2018 to 2020 and again in 2023, and the Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022.

First Round Supplemental Pick

Culberson was a first round supplemental pick of the Giants in 2007. San Francisco received an additional first round pick when they lost relief pitcher Mike Stanton of Houston, Texas in free agency to the Cincinnati Reds on November 20, 2006. Culberson was chosen 51st overall, and was one of 35 first round supplemental picks in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft.

Culberson’s Major League Baseball Statistics

Culberson played 586 Major League Baseball games from 2012 to 2023. He batted .248 with 30 home runs and 145 runs batted in. During 1212 at bats, and 1312 plate appearances, Culberson scored 140 runs and had 301 hits, 61 doubles, eight triples, 21 stolen bases, 68 walks, 468 total bases, 14 sacrifice bunts, six sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Culberson’s most notable season came with the Braves in 2018. He batted .270, and had career highs in home runs (12), and runs batted in (45). Culberson also had career highs in runs (47), hits (80), doubles (18), walks (21), and total bases (138).

Attempt to be a pitcher

For the 2024 Major League Baseball season, Culberson actually attempted to become a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Braves and signed a minor league contract on January 12. In three spring training outings, Culberson gave up six earned runs in two innings of work before being released on March 23.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
