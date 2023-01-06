NFL News and Rumors

Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident

Dylan Williams
Former NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Is In ICU Following Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis, former running back namely for the Cleveland Browns, is currently in critical condition.

As reported by KNWA reporter Alyssa Orange, Hillis was hospitalized Thursday after he saved his children from drowning in Pensacola, Florida. According to Hillis’ uncle, Greg, he is in intensive care and doctors said that he is improving. However, Greg Hillis also mentioned that he is having problems with his kidneys and lungs, according to a Facebook post shared by Orange.

“He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs but the doctors say he is improving,” the post read. “I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

Peyton Hillis rose to national stardom in 2010 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. In 16 games and 14 starts, Hillis had 270 carries for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns were good for seventh in the NFL. In the passing game, Hillis added 61 catches for 477 yards and two more touchdowns. He won the cover athlete spot for Madden 12 over the likes of Adrian Peterson, Michael Vick, and Aaron Rodgers.

Overall, as a pro, he totaled 696 rushes for 2,832 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns. Peyton Hillis was originally drafted in 2008 by the Denver Broncos out of Arkansas. Hillis played for the Broncos, Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants during his seven-year career. He ultimately retired in 2015 due to his concussion history.

NFL News and Rumors
Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
Dylan Williams

