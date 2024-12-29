MLB News and Rumors

Former Tigers All-Star outfielder Charlie Maxwell dies at age 97

Jeremy Freeborn
Famer Detroit Tigers All-Star outfielder Charlie Maxwell of Lawton, Michigan passed away at the age of 97 according to MLB Trade Rumors on Saturday. He was initially a pitcher in the Boston Red Sox system before changing positions.

Who did Maxwell play for?

Maxwell (pictured far right) played for four Major League Baseball franchises. He was with the Red Sox from 1950 to 1952, and again in 1954, the Baltimore Orioles in 1955, the Detroit Tigers for eight seasons from 1955 to 1962, and the Chicago White Sox for three seasons from 1962 to 1964. Maxwell’s All-Star seasons with the Tigers came in 1956 and 1957.

Maxwell’s MLB career statistics

Maxwell batted .264 with 148 home runs and 532 runs batted in. During 1133 games, 3245 at bats, and 3796 plate appearances, he scored 480 runs, and had 856 hits, 110 doubles, 26 triples, 18 stolen bases, 484 walks, 1462 total bases, 16 sacrifice bunts, with an on base percentage of .360, and an on base percentage of .360.

1956 All-Star Statistics

Maxwell batted .326 with 28 home runs and 87 runs batted in. During 141 games, 500 at bats and 592 plate appearances, he scored 97 runs, and had 163 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, one stolen base, 79 walks, 267 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, eight sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .534.

1957 All-Star Statistics

Maxwell batted .276 with 24 home runs and 82 runs batted in. During 138 games, 492 at bats and 580 plate appearances, he scored 75 runs, and had 136 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, three stolen bases, 76 walks, 237 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, and three sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .482.

Interesting Nicknames

Maxwell had three interesting nicknames in his career. They included “Paw Paw” according to Jim Sargent of the Society for American Baseball Research, along with “Sunday Charlie” and “The Sabbath Smasher” according to Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek. On May 3, 1959, Maxwell hit four home runs in four consecutive at bats during a doubleheader. In the pair of games, the Tigers won by scores of 4-2 and 8-2.

 

Tigers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
