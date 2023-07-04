Tennis News and Rumors

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Announces The Birth Of Her First Child

Wendi Oliveros
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Tennis: French Open

Australian Grand Slam Champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty is celebrating Wimbledon 2023 in a different way.

Barty recently gave birth to her first child, a son named Hayden, with her husband, Australian golfer Garry Kissick.

The 27-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday night.

She shared an adorable Instagram photo of the baby.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Garry Kissick (@gazlfc90)

Barty retired from professional tennis in March 2022 after winning three Grand Slam titles (2019 French Open, 2021 Wimbledon, and 2022 Australian Open).

She left the game as the top-ranked player in the women’s game with a feeling that she accomplished everything she set out to do in the sport.

With 2018 Australian Open Champion Caroline Wozniacki recently announcing her return to the sport after giving birth to two children, we can never assume the door is completely closed so if Ash decides to come back in the future, that would be great for the game.

In the meantime, congratulations to Ashleigh and Gary; enjoy this magical time.

The Women’s Tennis Baby Boom

The women’s tennis baby boom is expected to continue throughout the summer.

Naomi Osaka is due to give birth to a baby girl in the near future, and Serena Williams is presumably due closer to the fall.

Osaka, when announcing her pregnancy, pledged to be back on the WTA tour in 2024.

New mother Elina Svitolina, who gave birth in October 2022, returned in March and has been climbing the rankings.


Former Grand Slam Champion Angelique Kerber is also expected to return to the WTA tour in 2024.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
