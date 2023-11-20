NFL News and Rumors

Four Emotional Moments In The Cleveland Browns Week 11 Win Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

Wendi Oliveros
Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns are 7-3 in 2023.

It has been a challenging injury-laden season, but this team is finding a way to win.

Here are four emotional moments in the Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Spoiler alert: three tear-jerker moments happened before the game started.

1. A Nick Chubb Sighting

One of the biggest blows for this team happened in the Week 2 game against the Steelers.

Running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He is the beloved, hard-working, and humble guy that spearheads the offense.

Before the game, Nick Chubb was introduced, walking with crutches while recovering from his recent knee surgery.

It was the first time he had been seen publicly since the injury.

As expected, the crowd went wild!

2. Joe Haden Was Back Home

Cornerback Joe Haden played for both the Browns and Steelers during his 12-year NFL career, but he officially retired as a Brown in 2022.

He was on the sidelines before the game, and there were several reunions with former teammates and coaches.

3. Jim Donovan Kicked Off Pregame Ceremonies And Was Back In The Booth

The voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, has been battling leukemia and has not been able to call all of the games this season.

Donovan picked a great week to come back to the radio booth and as an added surprise was the person who smashed the guitar in this week’s pregame ceremony.

After he got the crowd psyched up, his voice was music to fans’ ears when he called the game-winning field goal.

 

4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Reaction To Winning His 1st NFL Game

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) won his first NFL game as a starting quarterback.

His face and the tears showed how important it was to him.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
