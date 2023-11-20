The Cleveland Browns are 7-3 in 2023.

It has been a challenging injury-laden season, but this team is finding a way to win.

Here are four emotional moments in the Week 11 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Spoiler alert: three tear-jerker moments happened before the game started.

1. A Nick Chubb Sighting

One of the biggest blows for this team happened in the Week 2 game against the Steelers.

Running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury.

He is the beloved, hard-working, and humble guy that spearheads the offense.

Before the game, Nick Chubb was introduced, walking with crutches while recovering from his recent knee surgery.

It was the first time he had been seen publicly since the injury.

As expected, the crowd went wild!

Nick Chubb in the house!!! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/s5OOXWcuB3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 19, 2023

2. Joe Haden Was Back Home

Cornerback Joe Haden played for both the Browns and Steelers during his 12-year NFL career, but he officially retired as a Brown in 2022.

He was on the sidelines before the game, and there were several reunions with former teammates and coaches.

Right after he got done doing Browns pregame Joe Haden immediately found and started hugging #Steelers coaches including DC Teryl Austin pic.twitter.com/FJ3Am1o5h4 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 19, 2023

3. Jim Donovan Kicked Off Pregame Ceremonies And Was Back In The Booth

The voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, has been battling leukemia and has not been able to call all of the games this season.

Donovan picked a great week to come back to the radio booth and as an added surprise was the person who smashed the guitar in this week’s pregame ceremony.

#Browns voice Jim Donovan returns to booth, smashes the guitar as Dawg Pound captain pic.twitter.com/jFb49QVXwn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 19, 2023

After he got the crowd psyched up, his voice was music to fans’ ears when he called the game-winning field goal.

Oh baby!!! A day and a @browns win I’ll never forget. Way to welcome back the Voice Jim Donovan!!! Pure joy! pic.twitter.com/iBLGylkDj1 — Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) November 19, 2023

The Jim Donovan call of the game-winning FG kick. Chills. pic.twitter.com/ymbKnCe6pm — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 19, 2023

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on the emotion of having Nick Chubb and Jim Donovan on hand for 13-10 victory pic.twitter.com/wtiM5I6J0n — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 19, 2023

4. Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Reaction To Winning His 1st NFL Game

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) won his first NFL game as a starting quarterback.

His face and the tears showed how important it was to him.

Congratulations to Dorian Thompson-Robinson on his first career victory as an NFL Starting Quarterback! Proud of you @DoriansTweets! pic.twitter.com/bb8pJJtdX1 — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 19, 2023