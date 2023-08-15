Four Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2023

Every year, there are always a few NFL players who shock the world. Especially in the world of fantasy football. This season will be no different as a new crop of NFL talent comes into the league. Whether it is a young running back with upside, or a wide receiver with a new quarterback, fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on these guys. Without further adieu, here are four fantasy football sleepers for the upcoming season.

Four Sleepers to Draft for Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football Sleeper #4: Chris Olave

With a more stabilizing presence at quarterback in Derek Carr, Chris Olave is poised for a breakout season. Olave was a promising young wideout last year. He tallied 72 catches, four touchdowns, and 1,042 receiving yards. On top of this, Olave also averaged 14.5 yards per reception. Expect these numbers to increase from the second-year wide receiver.

Fantasy Football Sleeper #3: Dameon Pierce

The Texans are ushering in a new era with a rookie quarterback. As a result, they will utilize the ground game quite a bit this season. This opens up an opportunity for Dameon Pierce to have a solid year. Despite playing only 13 games last season, he nearly had 1,000 yards rushing with 939 to be exact. On top of this, Pierce also had 30 catches for 165 receiving yards. With rookie, C.J. Stroud, taking the helm at quarterback, expect many pass-catching opportunities for Dameon Pierce. With all of this in mind, expect a breakout year from the second-year running back, especially from a fantasy football perspective.

Sleeper #2: Jared Goff

Say what you will about Jared Goff, but he can produce results. He may not be the flashiest quarterback, but he will still put up fantasy numbers for your team. Last year, Goff produced 4,438 yards to couple with 29 touchdowns. With weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. assisting him, Goff is a solid option at quarterback for fantasy football sleeper options.

Sleeper #1: Rashaad Penny

Since arriving to the league, Penny’s 5.7 yards per carry is second among 96 running backs with 200 or more carries over the past five seasons. As if that was not enough, he also led all 77 qualifying running backs in Pro Football Focus’ Elusive Rating in 2021. Last year, Penny ranked fifth in this category. Rashaad Penny may not be a household name like Derrick Henry or Nick Chubb, but is a fantasy football prospect owners should be aware of for this coming season.

