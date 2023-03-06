NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency: QB Derek Carr Reportedly Signing With the Saints

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofalo report that former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, 31, is signing a contract to join the New Orleans Saints for the 2023 season.

It is expected to be a four-year deal, but the terms have not yet been disclosed.

Though there was so much publicity related to Carr visiting the New York Jets, Carr signing with the Saints makes so much sense.

Here are the reasons why.

1. He Reunites With His Former Raiders Coach Dennis Allen

Allen was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014 when Carr was drafted.

Both coach and player know each other well.

Allen will begin his first season as the Saints’ head coach in 2023, but he has been with the organization since 2015 in various capacities.

2. He Joins The NFC

The competition in the AFC is more intense.

This was evident in 2022 as the Philadelphia Eagles were head and shoulders the best team in the NFC who met with little competition before getting to the Super Bowl.

Carr joins an NFC team in a division (NFC South) that was a mess last year.

The Saints are building a team to win now whereas the Panthers, Falcons, and Buccaneers could be in a rebuilding phase.

3. He Will Immediately Be The QB1

There is no question that he will be the starting quarterback the minute he signs his Saints contract.

No quarterback competition during camp is expected with Jameis Winston (who enters the final year of his two-year deal in 2023), and Andy Dalton is a free agent.

4. He Will Play In A Dome 

Quarterbacks like to play in the climate-controlled dome.

Look at the numbers Kirk Cousins puts up each year as a frame of reference.

Coming from Las Vegas, this will be an easy transition.

With all of the weeks of speculation, this turns out to be a no-brainer.

It may have fallen under the radar because of all of the hoopla surrounding his visit with the New York Jets.

This appears to be a smart decision for both the Saints and Derek Carr.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
