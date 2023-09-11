Four most intriguing MLB series that starts September 11

We have about three weeks left in the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. Here are four series that have significant intrigue.

Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies

Here are the top two teams in the National League East. The Braves are in first place at 93 wins and 49 losses. The Phillies are in second place at 78 wins and 64 losses. The Phillies are the top wildcard team in the National League and lead the Miami Marlins by four and a half games for a playoff spot.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela is having a marvelous season for Atlanta. He is second in Major League Baseball with a .336 batting average, leads the Major Leagues with 193 hits and 64 stolen bases. Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia also leads Major League Baseball with 48 home runs and 121 runs batting in. Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio is second in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.

Braves ace Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio leads Major League Baseball with 16 wins and 150 strikeouts. He gets the start on Wednesday. Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker of Shreveport, Louisiana is third in the National League with 13 wins and fellow Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler of Smyrna, Georgia is third in the National League with 19 quality starts. Walker starts the first game of a doubleheader on Monday and Wheeler starts on Tuesday.

Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Rangers are third in the American League West at 78 wins and 64 losses. The Blue Jays are third in the American League East at 80 wins and 63 losses. Texas is only three games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the division. They are half a game back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wildcard. The Blue Jays have the second Wildcard Spot in the American League, and lead the Rangers by a game and a half for a playoff spot.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina leads the American League with a .336 batting average. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien of San Francisco, California leads the American League with 166 hits.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt of Toledo, Ohio gets the start on Monday. He leads the American League with 14 wins. Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado leads the American League with 257 strikeouts. Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario, Canada is second in the American League with 34 saves.

Miami Marlins @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Marlins are third in the National League East at 74 wins and 69 losses, and the Brewers lead the National League Central at 79 wins and 63 losses. The Marlins are half a game back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for a wildcard spot, while the Brewers lead the Chicago Cubs by three games in the National League Central. Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela leads Major League Baseball with a .349 batting average, and is third in the National League with 186 hits.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Minnesota Twins

The Rays are second in the American League East at 83 wins and 56 losses. They are three games back of the Baltimore Orioles, but have a comfortable lead in the wildcard. The Twins lead the American League Central at 75 wins and 68 losses. They are seven and a half games up on the second place Cleveland Guardians.

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz of Sagua la Grande, Cuba is second in the American League with a .320 batting average. Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray of Smyrna, Tennessee is second in the American League with a 2.98 batting average. He gets the start on Monday.