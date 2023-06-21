NHL News and Rumors

Four NHL players inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame for 2023

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

There will be seven new inductees for the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023. Six of them are connected to the National Hockey League. The six are goaltenders Mike Vernon, Henrik Lundqvist, and Tom Barrasso, forward Pierre Turgeon, coach Ken Hitchcock and general manager Pierre Lacroix. Here is a look at the four players inducted.

Tom Barrasso

Goaltender Tom Barrasso of Boston, Massachusetts played 777 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues from 1983 to 2003. He had a a record of 369 wins, 277 losses, and 86 ties or overtime losses where his team got a point. Barrasso had a goals against average of 3.24, a save percentage of .892 and 38 shutouts. While with the Sabres in 1984-85, he led the NHL in goals against average (2.67) and shutouts (five). In 1985-86, Barrasso led the NHL with 1559 saves. Among the awards Barrasso won were the Calder Trophy (1983-84), Vezina Trophy (1983-84), and William M. Jennings Trophy (1984-85). He represented the Sabres at the 1985 NHL All-Star Game, and won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.

Henrik Lundqvist

Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of Are, Sweden played 887 games with the New York Rangers from 2005 to 2020. He had a record of 459 wins, 310 regulation losses, and 96 losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 2.43, save percentage of .918 and 64 shutouts. Lundqvist led the NHL with 10 shutouts in 2007-08, 11 shutouts in 2010-11, 24 wins in 2012-13, and 1788 saves in 2015-16. Lundqvist also won the Vezina Trophy in 2011-12, and played in five NHL All-Star Games.

Pierre Turgeon

A centre from Rouyn, Quebec, Turgeon played 1294 games with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche from 1987 to 2007. In 1294 games, he had 515 goals and 812 assists for 1327 points. He was a +139 with 452 penalty minutes, 487 power play points, 20 shorthanded points, 86 game-winning goals, and 3154 shots on goal. Turgeon won the Lady Byng Trophy with the Islanders in 1992-93, and played in four NHL All-Star Games.

Mike Vernon

Goaltender Mike Vernon of Calgary, Alberta played 782 games with the Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers from 1982 to 2002. He had a record of 385 wins, 274 losses, and 92 ties or overtime losses where his team got a point. Vernon had a goals against average of 3.00 and a save percentage of .889 with 27 shutouts. He led the NHL with 37 wins during the 1988-89 season with the Flames, and won the William M. Jennings Trophy with the Red Wings in 1995-96, and the Conn Smythe Trophy with the Red Wings in 1996-97. Vernon also played in five NHL All Star Games, and won a Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989 and the Red Wings in 1997.

 

Calgary Flames Detroit Red Wings Islanders NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers Penguins Sabres
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

