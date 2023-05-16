NFL News and Rumors

Franco Harris’s Hometown Unveils Plans To Honor Late Pittsburgh Steelers Legend

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
harris_franco_steelers_immaculate_reception

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris, 72, passed away suddenly on December 20, 2022, days before his jersey was set to be retired and a 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception was planned.

Harris was beloved by everyone who met him and seemed larger than life both on and off the field.

His hometown of Mount Holly, New Jersey recently unveiled plans to honor his memory and forever cement his legacy.

Mount Holly Mayor Chris Banks called Franco “Mount Holly’s favorite son.”

What His Hometown Is Doing

Franco’s son Dok revealed the new street sign that was affixed to Ridgway Street in Mount Holly, the street where Franco grew up.

It is now called Franco Harris Way.

The street that now bears his name is right next to Rancocas Valley Regional High School where his storied football career began.

Besides renaming the street, Mount Holly and Burlington County will commemorate Franco Harris Day on December 23, the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Family members and former teammates were on hand for the events in Mount Holly.

Many still cannot believe Franco is gone, but they believe he would be proud of what his hometown is doing.

His wife Dana Harris said:

“He was always so proud of Mount Holly- he told everybody. So this is a lovely tribute.”

A testament to his legacy is that his hometown is in Philadelphia Eagles territory, but football fans came out in droves wearing his Steelers #32 jersey for this event.

His hometown fans may cheer for the Eagles team, but they are forever Franco Harris fans.

Harris Remains The Steelers Rushing Yards Leader

Franco Harris remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time rushing leader, a record that has stood for 40 years.

In 165 games, he rushed for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Jerome Bettis is the only other Steelers player to rush for over 10,000 yards.

The rest of the pack is far removed from Harris and Bettis with half of the yards they had.

Najee Harris is 20th on the list with 2,234 yards.

Could the player with the same last name as the legend one day take over the title of all-time leading rusher?

It will take years for him to do it so we will have to wait and see.

 

 

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Boston College

Baltimore Ravens Rookie WR Zay Flowers Buys His Father A Special Gift

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets press conference
New York Jets Among Several Teams Interested In Hosting Black Friday Game Annually
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money NNN
Good Or Bad Idea?: NBC Will Stream One NFL Wildcard Playoff Game On Peacock
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
carolina panthers OL during rookie minicamp (1)
Carolina Panthers Sign Massive OL BJ Wilson, First Player From Div. II Quincy To Join NFL Franchise
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB And Current Free Agent Mason Rudolph Is ‘Visiting’ Pittsburgh On Tuesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
The Colts Benched Matt Ryan To Save Money On His Contract
Is Free Agent QB Matt Ryan Hedging His Bets With His Latest Announcement?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons Are Winning On Social Media, Will They Also Have Success On The Field In 2023?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top