Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris, 72, passed away suddenly on December 20, 2022, days before his jersey was set to be retired and a 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception was planned.

Harris was beloved by everyone who met him and seemed larger than life both on and off the field.

His hometown of Mount Holly, New Jersey recently unveiled plans to honor his memory and forever cement his legacy.

Mount Holly Mayor Chris Banks called Franco “Mount Holly’s favorite son.”

What His Hometown Is Doing

Franco’s son Dok revealed the new street sign that was affixed to Ridgway Street in Mount Holly, the street where Franco grew up.

It is now called Franco Harris Way.

Franco Harris Way unveiled in Mount Holly today by the son of the late Steelers Hall of Fame running back. Franco Harris grew up on this street, right next to the high school where he played as a teen. pic.twitter.com/kU68JpSNm3 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) May 16, 2023

The street that now bears his name is right next to Rancocas Valley Regional High School where his storied football career began.

Besides renaming the street, Mount Holly and Burlington County will commemorate Franco Harris Day on December 23, the anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Family members and former teammates were on hand for the events in Mount Holly.

Many still cannot believe Franco is gone, but they believe he would be proud of what his hometown is doing.

His wife Dana Harris said:

“He was always so proud of Mount Holly- he told everybody. So this is a lovely tribute.”

A testament to his legacy is that his hometown is in Philadelphia Eagles territory, but football fans came out in droves wearing his Steelers #32 jersey for this event.

His hometown fans may cheer for the Eagles team, but they are forever Franco Harris fans.

Harris Remains The Steelers Rushing Yards Leader

Franco Harris remains the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time rushing leader, a record that has stood for 40 years.

In 165 games, he rushed for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns.

Jerome Bettis is the only other Steelers player to rush for over 10,000 yards.

The rest of the pack is far removed from Harris and Bettis with half of the yards they had.

Najee Harris is 20th on the list with 2,234 yards.

Could the player with the same last name as the legend one day take over the title of all-time leading rusher?

It will take years for him to do it so we will have to wait and see.