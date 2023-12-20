Executing a Jet Bash counter play, Michigan quarterback Alex Orji accepted the snap and faked a handoff to a decoy.

The Buckeyes’ defense trended toward the wide-side sweep look and Orji sprinted off-tackle. Michigan’s linemen, LaDarius Henderson and Trevor Keegan, split defensive end Jack Sawyer and linebacker Steele Chambers, creating enough space for the reserve signal-caller to scamper 20 yards.

The cameo appearance against the Buckeyes showcased Orji’s freakish athleticism.

Michigan fans want to see more.

On the practice field, preparing for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, Orji is making other significant counter moves, mimicking Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

Per Michigan players and DC Jesse Minter, Alex Orji has been simulating Alabama QB Jalen Milroe during Rose Bowl prep — and he’s done a good job. @WoodsFootball with more.https://t.co/cNtdBXC3pL — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) December 19, 2023

Michigan Backup QB Alex Orji Playing Like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe

At 6-3, 236 pounds and able to run with the program’s swiftest wide receivers, Orji serves as a ready-made version of Milroe. Michigan’s reserve QB has earned the complimentary term of athletic “freak.”

Orji’s build and skillset make him the ideal prospect to run the Wolverines’ scout team offense during practices for the CFP semifinal.

In two seasons, Orji completed his one pass attempt and compiled 106 rushing yards on 17 carries and three TDs. This season, he gained 69 yards on 11 attempts. None were bigger than his 20-yard run against the Buckeyes.

It provided a spark.

The Wolverines, intending to get “get looks” in defending Milroe, hope Orji provides additional energy during December workouts.

#Michigan‘s next star quarterback? Here is the latest hype coming out of Schembechler Hall for Alex Orji! 👀 #GoBlue READ: https://t.co/JtdidHlKuM pic.twitter.com/P6g1QtBixa — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) December 19, 2023

Milroe Looks More Mature After Early Struggles

At 6-2, 220 pounds, Milroe overcame early season struggles to evolve into a playmaker for the Crimson Tide, who have won 11 straight after losing to No. 11 Texas on Sept. 9.

Milroe lost his starting role during a disappointing outing versus South Florida. The sophomore appeared to benefit from the down time. Over his past four starts, he has thrown 10 TD passes, including a memorable fourth-quarter pass against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 25.

Can Orji continue to give the favored Wolverines a good look?

The top-seeded Wolverines were favored by 1.5 points over the No. 4 Crimson Tide by Betonline Sportsbook.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe enjoys a helicopter ride 🚁 over campus on his 21st Birthday. 📹 via Jalen Milroe’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/vwl1uMIu22 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 13, 2023

2023 Rose Bowl Odds

Updated Rose Bowl odds, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Rose Bowl Odds Play (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama Michigan, -1.5

* Odds as of Wednesday