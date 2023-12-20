College Football News and Rumors

‘Freak’ Backup QB Alex Orji Mimicking Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Preparing Favored Michigan For Rose Bowl

Jeff Hawkins
Executing a Jet Bash counter play, Michigan quarterback Alex Orji accepted the snap and faked a handoff to a decoy.

The Buckeyes’ defense trended toward the wide-side sweep look and Orji sprinted off-tackle. Michigan’s linemen, LaDarius Henderson and Trevor Keegan, split defensive end Jack Sawyer and linebacker Steele Chambers, creating enough space for the reserve signal-caller to scamper 20 yards.

The cameo appearance against the Buckeyes showcased Orji’s freakish athleticism.

Michigan fans want to see more.

On the practice field, preparing for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, Orji is making other significant counter moves, mimicking Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

Michigan Backup QB Alex Orji Playing Like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe

At 6-3, 236 pounds and able to run with the program’s swiftest wide receivers, Orji serves as a ready-made version of Milroe. Michigan’s reserve QB has earned the complimentary term of athletic “freak.”

Orji’s build and skillset make him the ideal prospect to run the Wolverines’ scout team offense during practices for the CFP semifinal.

In two seasons, Orji completed his one pass attempt and compiled 106 rushing yards on 17 carries and three TDs. This season, he gained 69 yards on 11 attempts. None were bigger than his 20-yard run against the Buckeyes.

It provided a spark.

The Wolverines, intending to get “get looks” in defending Milroe, hope Orji provides additional energy during December workouts.

Milroe Looks More Mature After Early Struggles

At 6-2, 220 pounds, Milroe overcame early season struggles to evolve into a playmaker for the Crimson Tide, who have won 11 straight after losing to No. 11 Texas on Sept. 9.

Milroe lost his starting role during a disappointing outing versus South Florida. The sophomore appeared to benefit from the down time. Over his past four starts, he has thrown 10 TD passes, including a memorable fourth-quarter pass against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 25.

Can Orji continue to give the favored Wolverines a good look?

The top-seeded Wolverines were favored by 1.5 points over the No. 4 Crimson Tide by Betonline Sportsbook.

2023 Rose Bowl Odds

Updated Rose Bowl odds, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Rose Bowl Odds Play
(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama Michigan, -1.5 BetOnline logo

* Odds as of Wednesday

Alabama Crimson Tide College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines Rose Bowl
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
