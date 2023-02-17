NFL News and Rumors

Free Agent Quarterback Derek Carr Will Visit The New York Jets

Dan Girolamo
AFC quarterback Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Pro Bowl.

Derek Carr is set to begin his free agency tour this weekend in New York as the quarterback will visit with the Jets.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback can now speak to all 32 NFL teams after his release earlier this week.

Derek Carr Will Be One Of The Best Quarterbacks On The Market

Derek Carr is arguably the best free agent quarterback on the market. No assets have to be given up to acquire Carr, which is not the case for teams pursuing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ever since he won the job as a rookie in 2014, Carr quickly became a franchise quarterback for the Raiders. In nine seasons, Carr threw for 35,222 passing yards, 217 touchdowns, and 99 interceptions. Carr’s career passing yards and touchdowns are both franchise records.

Carr is only 31 years old and only suffered one major injury in his career back in 2016. The free agent quarterback is still very durable, missing only four games in nine years.

Carr was benched this year in favor of Jarrett Stidham after a Week 16 loss to the Steelers. Shortly after, Carr agreed to step away from the team, which essentially ended his tenure as the Raiders’ quarterback.

New York Jets Will Be One Of Many Teams After Carr

After inconsistent play at the quarterback position in 2022, the New York Jets will be looking to find a new QB for 2023. Carr will be on the Jets’ radar as they look to add a quarterback that can lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

The New Orleans Saints have expressed interest in Carr as recently as one week ago. The Saints were the only team granted permission by the Raiders to speak with Carr to discuss a trade.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have also been reported to have an interest in speaking with Carr.

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
