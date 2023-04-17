Full Swing star Joel Dahmen debuted a new putter at the 2023 RBC Heritage this past weekend. Learn more about the prototype Scott Cameron putter that Dahmen used at Harbor Town Links Golf Course this past weekend.

Joel Dahmen wasn’t at the Masters, but golf fans had a chance to catch the Full Swing star at the RBC Heritage this past weekend. With a week off, Dahmen started his trip to South Carolina with a full head of steam. He ended Round 1 at Harbour Town Golf Links in the top-5 after shooting 5-under par but struggled from there, finishing +4 in Round 2 to miss the cut.

The Harbour Town Golf Links course featured the shortest greens on the Tour and putting was very important this weekend. For Joel Dahmen, he’s featuring a prototype Scotty Cameron putter in his bag, which may have given him an early edge at the RBC Heritage.

Joel Dahmen’s Scotty Cameron Putter

The Scotty Cameron putter is one of the most expensive clubs on the market. It’s made with high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and prestige. Many of the biggest events of the year were won by players using a Scotty Cameron putter, including The Players Championship, WM Phoenix Open, WGC-Dell Match Play, and more.

It’s a very iconic putter. Legends like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are known to pull out their elite putters during big events. For Woods, he debuted his Scotty Cameron putter in 1999, and still to this day he’s using the same putter. At the 2023 Genesis Invitational, Woods used his putter for a great weekend of golf, where he finished T45 at the Riviera Golf Country Club.

While Dahmen has had this particular Scotty Cameron putter in his possession for a long time, it’s his first time bringing it out on Tour. The putter looks like a replica of an older putter he used to use a few years ago.

Dahmen’s Scotty Cameron putter looks like a prototype of the current Super Select Fastback 1.5.

However, Dahmen’s putter features a rounder flange and slightly larger bumpers.

Dahmen Happy With His Play At RBC Heritage

Dahmen picked the perfect time to debut his Scotty Cameron putter.

The Harbor Town Links Golf Course has the shortest greens on the Tour, making it a great place for players to put their short game on display.

Despite missing the cut, Dahmen was happy with his overall performance after shooting 1-under par. Here is what he had to say on Thursday after Round 1.

