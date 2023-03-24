Every year in spring, the best golfers in the world get together for a tradition like no other for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

It’s a great honor to play at the Masters but not everyone makes that cut. Like most events, players must meet a very strict set of criteria to be invited to Augusta National.

Unfortunately, that means some of the most likable players on the PGA Tour, including Full Swing star Joel Dahmen, won’t be playing in the 2023 Masters.

Dahmen Has Risen To Stardom Thanks To Netflix Documentary

Even though he isn’t considered one of the top players in the game, Joel Dahmen has emerged as one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, thanks to the Netflix Docuseries Full Swing.

One way to qualify for the Masters is by ranking in the top 50.

With only a few more events left before Augusta, the golfers on the bubble are looking to break through with a win or some more points.

Despite his rise in popularity since the release of the docuseries, the 35-year-old golfer ranks 100th on the Official World Golf Rankings and likely won’t receive an invite.

For Dahmen, that’s out of the question this year.

Joel Dahmen Won’t Be Playing at the 2023 Masters

The Masters is one of the most prestigious events of the year. It’s the first golf major of the season and carries roots of golf’s rich history. However, not every professional golfer is invited. There are a few ways players can be invited: winning other majors, winning specific events, world rankings, and more.

Even though Dahmen ranked within the top 10 in the 2022 US Open, he only sits 100 on the OWGR. He hasn’t played well yet this year and will need a huge weekend at the Valero Texas Open for a chance to be invited. Currently, he does not project to be one of the golfers that will be receiving a Masters’ invitation.

Though it’s not the first year he hasn’t been invited, but as a pro golfer, it’s tough to be sitting out on one of the biggest events of the year.

It’s unlikely that Dahmen will be playing in the 2023 Masters but fans will still be able to see him in a major this season. After a T10 performance last year at the US Open, Dahmen has an automatic invite to the 2023 US Open this year in June.

