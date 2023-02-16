Genesis Invitational 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather

The PGA Tour is set to end the West Coast Swing by hitting up Riviera Country Club for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. The Invitational is one of the 13 elevated Tour events bringing out a strong, star-studded field for a share of the $20 million purse.

Golf fans will have a chance to see Tiger Woods competing alongside the world’s best golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and more.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 Genesis Invitational tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Genesis Invitational 2023 Field

The 2023 Genesis Invitational will feature one of the strongest fields to date, including the return of Tiger Woods, who will be playing in his first tournament of the year.

The best golfers in the world are heading to Pacific Palisades, California to finish off the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.

There will be a lot of star power at the Genesis Invitational and with $20 million on the line again this weekend, it’ll be a battle for the top spot on the leaderboard.

The field will feature 20 of the top 23 players like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and more.

Genesis Invitational 2023 Tee Times

The tee times are set for the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Both Round 1 and Round 2 tee times have been released and there are some great featured groups to keep an eye on at Riviera Country Club this week.

Round 1 is set to tee off at 9:40 a.m. E.T. with Russell Knox, Nick Watney, and Thomas Detry beginning at hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Genesis Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

There will be some great golfers in action this week and the featured groups at the Genesis Invitational do not disappoint. Golf fans will have a chance to follow some of the best players in the world battling each other for one of the biggest purses of the year.

One of the most anticipated groups of the week, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Tiger Woods are set to tee off on Thursday afternoon at 3:04 p.m. E.T in round 1.

The round is packed with great pairings, including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Collin Morikawa in a set, plus Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland teeing off together.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

10:24 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland

10:35 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

10:46 a.m. ET: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele

2:53 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

3:04 p.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

3:15 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 9:40 a.m. Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry 9:40 a.m.* Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery 9:51 a.m. Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok 9:51 a.m.* Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore 10:02 a.m. James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor 10:02 a.m.* Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab 10:13 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald 10:13 a.m.* Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day 10:24 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin 10:24 a.m.* Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland 10:35 a.m. Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland 10:35 a.m.* Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott 10:46 a.m. Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari 10:46 a.m.* Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele 10:57 a.m. J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 10:57 a.m.* Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes 11:08 a.m. Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman 11:08 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark 11:19 a.m. David Lipsky, Lee Hodges 11:19 a.m.* Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger 11:30 a.m. Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd 11:30 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima 2:20 p.m. Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith 2:20 p.m.* Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower 2:31 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 2:31 p.m.* Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy 2:42 p.m. Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace 2:42 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman 2:53 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor 2:53 p.m.* Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis 3:04 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods 3:04 p.m.* Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan 3:15 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa 3:15 p.m.* Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover 3:26 p.m. Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry 3:26 p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English 3:37 p.m. Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young 3:37 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton 3:48 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk 3:48 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim 3:59 p.m. Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala 3:59 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu 4:10 p.m. Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh 4:10 p.m.* Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Genesis Invitational 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The first featured group will start Round 2 off at 10:13 a.m. ET with Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrcik and Nick Taylor beginning in the early morning.

The group will be followed by the highly anticipated Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods at 10:24 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the WM Phoenix

Open.

10:13 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor

10:24 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

10:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa

3:04 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland

3:15 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

3:26 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Genesis Invitational.

Tee Time Group 9:40 a.m. Corey Conners, Emiliano Grillo, Justin Lower 9:40 a.m.* Kevin Tway, Alex Noren, Matthew NeSmith 9:51 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Scott Stallings, Max McGreevy 9:51 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Chesson Hadley, Greyson Sigg 10:02 a.m. Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Austin Smotherman 10:02 a.m.* Troy Merritt, Scott Piercy, Matt Wallace 10:13 a.m. Luke List, Kevin Kisner, Cam Davis 10:13 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor 10:24 a.m. Russell Henley, Ryan Brehm, Tyler Duncan 10:24 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods 10:35 a.m. Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover 10:35 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa 10:46 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Lucas Herbert, Harris English 10:46 a.m.* Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry 10:57 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton 10:57 a.m.* Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young 11:08 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim 11:08 a.m.* Jhonattan Vegas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk 11:19 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Sam Ryder, Brandon Wu 11:19 a.m.* Adam Long, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala 11:30 a.m. Yeongsu Kim, Jack Wall 11:30 a.m.* Davis Thompson, S.H. Kim, Justin Suh 2:20 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Montgomery 2:20 p.m.* Russell Knox, Nick Watney, Thomas Detry 2:31 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore 2:31 p.m.* Peter Malnati, Doc Redman, Kramer Hickok 2:42 p.m. Danny Willett, Callum Tarren, Matthias Schwab 2:42 p.m.* James Hahn, Danny Lee, Ben Taylor 2:53 p.m. Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jason Day 2:53 p.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Luke Donald 3:04 p.m. Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland 3:04 p.m.* Keegan Bradley, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin 3:15 p.m. Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott 3:15 p.m.* Chez Reavie, Robert Streb, Gary Woodland 3:26 p.m. Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele 3:26 p.m.* Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Francesco Molinari 3:37 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, J.B. Holmes 3:37 p.m.* J.T. Poston, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar 3:48 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Wyndham Clark 3:48 p.m.* Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Brian Harman 3:59 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Stephan Jaeger 3:59 p.m.* David Lipsky, Lee Hodges 4:10 p.m. Aaron Rai, Keita Nakajima 4:10 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Adrian Meronk, Marcus Byrd

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Genesis Invitational 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather forecast is expected to be nearly perfect at Riviera Country Club this weekend.

With fairly mild temperatures reaching a high of only 66℉, it’s a perfect weekend to play golf. There are low chances of precipitation throughout the week and the winds are expected to be calm.

Last week, the first round was postponed at the Phoenix Open due to darkness. While the chances are low in California, the sun will begin setting around 5:30 p.m. on the West Coast.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Genesis Invitational weather forecast.