The Genesis Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday with the biggest stars coming out of the woodwork for the elevated event. Once again this week, a $20 million purse is on the line at Riviera Country Club. It’s the second-largest purse of the season, as the tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with a bang in California.
Scroll down below for a complete Genesis Invitational 2023 purse payout.
Genesis Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
One of the longest-standing stops on the PGA Tour, the Genesis Invitational was established in 1926. Back then it was known as the Los Angeles Open and was usually the final West Coast stop on the PGA Tour.
Since then, the tournament has been renamed a few times, including Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open, and Nissan Open. Now, the Genesis Invitational is organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation and is set to give out the second-biggest purse of the year.
The Genesis Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.
The top-65 make the cut, and anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Genesis Invitational purse payout.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
2023 Genesis Invitational Purse Increases 67 Percent Compared to 2022
For the last few years, the Genesis Invitational has had one of the largest purses on the Tour.
In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. The purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Riviera Country Club.
Since being renamed the Genesis Invitational in 2020, the purse has been steadily increasing. In 2020, the purse was valued at $9.3 million dollars. Since then it’s gone up 115 percent.
Check out the table below to view the Genesis Invitational purses since 2014.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s Payout ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Joaquín Niemann
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2021
|Max Homa
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2020
|Adam Scott (2)
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2019
|J. B. Holmes
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2016
|Bubba Watson (2)
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2015
|James Hahn
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|6,700,000
|1,206,000