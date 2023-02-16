The Genesis Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday with the biggest stars coming out of the woodwork for the elevated event. Once again this week, a $20 million purse is on the line at Riviera Country Club. It’s the second-largest purse of the season, as the tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with a bang in California.

Scroll down below for a complete Genesis Invitational 2023 purse payout.

Genesis Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

One of the longest-standing stops on the PGA Tour, the Genesis Invitational was established in 1926. Back then it was known as the Los Angeles Open and was usually the final West Coast stop on the PGA Tour.

Since then, the tournament has been renamed a few times, including Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open, and Nissan Open. Now, the Genesis Invitational is organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation and is set to give out the second-biggest purse of the year.

The Genesis Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.

The top-65 make the cut, and anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Genesis Invitational purse payout.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

2023 Genesis Invitational Purse Increases 67 Percent Compared to 2022

For the last few years, the Genesis Invitational has had one of the largest purses on the Tour.

In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. The purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Riviera Country Club.

Since being renamed the Genesis Invitational in 2020, the purse has been steadily increasing. In 2020, the purse was valued at $9.3 million dollars. Since then it’s gone up 115 percent.

Check out the table below to view the Genesis Invitational purses since 2014.