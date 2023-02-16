Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Invitational Purse Up 67% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Genesis Invitational Purse Up 67% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

The Genesis Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday with the biggest stars coming out of the woodwork for the elevated event. Once again this week, a $20 million purse is on the line at Riviera Country Club. It’s the second-largest purse of the season, as the tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with a bang in California.

Scroll down below for a complete Genesis Invitational 2023 purse payout.

Genesis Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

One of the longest-standing stops on the PGA Tour, the Genesis Invitational was established in 1926. Back then it was known as the Los Angeles Open and was usually the final West Coast stop on the PGA Tour.

Since then, the tournament has been renamed a few times, including Genesis Open, Northern Trust Open, and Nissan Open. Now, the Genesis Invitational is organized by the Tiger Woods Foundation and is set to give out the second-biggest purse of the year.

The Genesis Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.

The top-65 make the cut, and anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Genesis Invitational purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,380,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd 448,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,000
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

2023 Genesis Invitational Purse Increases 67 Percent Compared to 2022

For the last few years, the Genesis Invitational has had one of the largest purses on the Tour.

In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. The purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Riviera Country Club.

Since being renamed the Genesis Invitational in 2020, the purse has been steadily increasing. In 2020, the purse was valued at $9.3 million dollars. Since then it’s gone up 115 percent.

Check out the table below to view the Genesis Invitational purses since 2014.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Payout ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Joaquín Niemann 12,000,000 2,160,000
2021 Max Homa 9,300,000 1,674,000
2020 Adam Scott (2) 9,300,000 1,674,000
2019 J. B. Holmes 7,400,000 1,332,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) 7,200,000 1,296,000
2017 Dustin Johnson 7,000,000 1,260,000
2016 Bubba Watson (2) 6,800,000 1,224,000
2015 James Hahn 6,700,000 1,206,000
2014 Bubba Watson 6,700,000 1,206,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational Purse Up 67% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

Genesis Invitational Purse Up 67% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  24min
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Turned Down LIV Golf Deal Worth $700M-800M
Tiger Woods Returns Competitive Golf Action On The PGA Tour For The Genesis Invitational Open This Week
Author image Paul Kelly  •  16h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2023 Long Shots
Genesis Invitational 2023: Best Longshot Bets Include Two 100-1 Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2023: Riviera Country Club Course Preview
Genesis Invitational 2023: Riviera Country Club Course Preview
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods +15000 Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Odds to Win 2023 Genesis Invitational: 150-1 Longshot Is Playing To Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2023- Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast
WM Phoenix Open 2023: Tee Times, Field, Odds, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
WM Phoenix Open Purse up 144%, Winner’s Payout Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2023
More News
Arrow to top