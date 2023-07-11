Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M

The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open this week for a share of a $9.0 million purse. The 2023 Scottish Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Tour is officially gearing up for the 2023 Open Championship. The last stop before the final major of the season, the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open boasts a star-studded field. The Renaissance Club will feature eight of the top 10 golfers in the world, including odds-on favorite Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and 2022 champion Xander Schauffele.

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse is set at $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout, up 12.5 percent compared to last year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Genesis Scottish Open is one of the most important European Tour events of the year. It’s just one of five Rolex Series events. Over the last few years, the Genesis Scottish Open has been hosted at links courses, which is an appealing feature for players looking for experience heading into the Open Championship.

The tournament was established in 1972 and has become a traditional stop ahead of the final major championship of the year.

In 2023, the purse increased by 12.5 percent, which is one of the lower-end spectrums for PGA tour events this year.

Each of the top 65 players will earn a share of the purse. The lowest payout is $19,350 for 65th and 64th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $1.620 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,620,000
2nd $981,000
3rd $621,000
4th $441,000
5th $369,000
6th $326,250
7th $303,750
8th $281,250
9th $263,250
10th $245,250
11th $227,250
12th $209,250
13th $191,250
14th $173,250
15th $164,250
16th $155,250
17th $146,250
18th $137,250
19th $128,250
20th $128,250
21st $110,250
22nd $101,250
23rd $94,050
24th $86,850
25th $79,650
26th $72,450
27th $69,750
28th $67,050
29th $64,350
30th $61,650
31st $58,950
32nd $56,250
33rd $53,550
34th $51,300
35th $49,050
36th $46,800
37th $46,800
38th $42,750
39th $40,950
40th $39,150
41st $37,350
42nd $35,550
43rd $33,750
44th $31,950
45th $30,150
46th $28,350
47th $26,550
48th $25,110
49th $23,850
50th $23,130
51st $22,590
52nd $22,050
53rd $21,690
54th $21,330
55th $21,150
56th $20,970
57th $20,790
58th $20,610
59th $20,430
60th $20,250
61st $20,070
62nd $19,890
63rd $19,710
64th $19,530
65th $19,350

Genesis Scottish Open Purse Has Increased 12.5% Since 2022

In 2023, the Genesis Scottish Open purse received a 12.5 percent raise year-over-year. The purse is valued at $9 million this year, seeing a $1 million increase compared to last year.

The prize money has continued to increase over the last decade. Over the last two years, the value of the Genesis Scottish Open purse has jumped by 28.5 percent and it is up 177 percent since Alex Norén earned just $541,668 for winning the tournament in 2016.

This year, the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 winner will take home a record-breaking $1.62 million payout.

Check out the table below to view the Genesis Scottish Open purses and winners since 2022.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000
2022 Xander Schauffele 8,000,000 1,440,000
2021 Min Woo Lee 8,000,000 1,333,330
2020 Aaron Rai 7,000,000 1,166,669
2019 Bernd Wiesberger 7,000,000 1,166,669
2018 Brandon Stone 7,000,000 1,166,669
2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello 7,000,000 1,166,669
2016 Alex Norén 3,250,000 541,668
2015 Rickie Fowler 3,250,000 541,668
2014 Justin Rose 3,000,000 500,000
2013 Phil Mickelson 3,000,000 500,000
2012 Jeev Milkha Singh 2,500,000 416,668
2011 Luke Donald 3,000,000 500,000
2010 Edoardo Molinari 3,000,000 500,000
2009 Martin Kaymer 3,000,000 500,000
2008 Graeme McDowell 3,000,000 500,000
2007 Grégory Havret 3,000,000 500,000
2006 Johan Edfors 2,400,000 400,000
2005 Tim Clark 2,400,000 400,000
2004 Thomas Levet 2,200,000 366,660
2003 Ernie Els (2) 2,200,000 366,660
2002 Eduardo Romero 2,200,000 366,660

Gia Nguyen

