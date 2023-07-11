The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open this week for a share of a $9.0 million purse. The 2023 Scottish Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The PGA Tour is officially gearing up for the 2023 Open Championship. The last stop before the final major of the season, the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open boasts a star-studded field. The Renaissance Club will feature eight of the top 10 golfers in the world, including odds-on favorite Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and 2022 champion Xander Schauffele.

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse is set at $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout, up 12.5 percent compared to last year.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Genesis Scottish Open is one of the most important European Tour events of the year. It’s just one of five Rolex Series events. Over the last few years, the Genesis Scottish Open has been hosted at links courses, which is an appealing feature for players looking for experience heading into the Open Championship.

The tournament was established in 1972 and has become a traditional stop ahead of the final major championship of the year.

In 2023, the purse increased by 12.5 percent, which is one of the lower-end spectrums for PGA tour events this year.

Each of the top 65 players will earn a share of the purse. The lowest payout is $19,350 for 65th and 64th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $1.620 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,620,000 2nd $981,000 3rd $621,000 4th $441,000 5th $369,000 6th $326,250 7th $303,750 8th $281,250 9th $263,250 10th $245,250 11th $227,250 12th $209,250 13th $191,250 14th $173,250 15th $164,250 16th $155,250 17th $146,250 18th $137,250 19th $128,250 20th $128,250 21st $110,250 22nd $101,250 23rd $94,050 24th $86,850 25th $79,650 26th $72,450 27th $69,750 28th $67,050 29th $64,350 30th $61,650 31st $58,950 32nd $56,250 33rd $53,550 34th $51,300 35th $49,050 36th $46,800 37th $46,800 38th $42,750 39th $40,950 40th $39,150 41st $37,350 42nd $35,550 43rd $33,750 44th $31,950 45th $30,150 46th $28,350 47th $26,550 48th $25,110 49th $23,850 50th $23,130 51st $22,590 52nd $22,050 53rd $21,690 54th $21,330 55th $21,150 56th $20,970 57th $20,790 58th $20,610 59th $20,430 60th $20,250 61st $20,070 62nd $19,890 63rd $19,710 64th $19,530 65th $19,350

Genesis Scottish Open Purse Has Increased 12.5% Since 2022

In 2023, the Genesis Scottish Open purse received a 12.5 percent raise year-over-year. The purse is valued at $9 million this year, seeing a $1 million increase compared to last year.

The prize money has continued to increase over the last decade. Over the last two years, the value of the Genesis Scottish Open purse has jumped by 28.5 percent and it is up 177 percent since Alex Norén earned just $541,668 for winning the tournament in 2016.

This year, the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 winner will take home a record-breaking $1.62 million payout.

Check out the table below to view the Genesis Scottish Open purses and winners since 2022.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 9,000,000 1,620,000 2022 Xander Schauffele 8,000,000 1,440,000 2021 Min Woo Lee 8,000,000 1,333,330 2020 Aaron Rai 7,000,000 1,166,669 2019 Bernd Wiesberger 7,000,000 1,166,669 2018 Brandon Stone 7,000,000 1,166,669 2017 Rafa Cabrera-Bello 7,000,000 1,166,669 2016 Alex Norén 3,250,000 541,668 2015 Rickie Fowler 3,250,000 541,668 2014 Justin Rose 3,000,000 500,000 2013 Phil Mickelson 3,000,000 500,000 2012 Jeev Milkha Singh 2,500,000 416,668 2011 Luke Donald 3,000,000 500,000 2010 Edoardo Molinari 3,000,000 500,000 2009 Martin Kaymer 3,000,000 500,000 2008 Graeme McDowell 3,000,000 500,000 2007 Grégory Havret 3,000,000 500,000 2006 Johan Edfors 2,400,000 400,000 2005 Tim Clark 2,400,000 400,000 2004 Thomas Levet 2,200,000 366,660 2003 Ernie Els (2) 2,200,000 366,660 2002 Eduardo Romero 2,200,000 366,660

