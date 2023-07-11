The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open this week for a share of a $9.0 million purse. The 2023 Scottish Open winner will take home a cool $1.62 million payout. Learn more about the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
The PGA Tour is officially gearing up for the 2023 Open Championship. The last stop before the final major of the season, the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open boasts a star-studded field. The Renaissance Club will feature eight of the top 10 golfers in the world, including odds-on favorite Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and 2022 champion Xander Schauffele.
The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse is set at $9 million with the winner set to take home a $1.62 million payout, up 12.5 percent compared to last year.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Genesis Scottish Open is one of the most important European Tour events of the year. It’s just one of five Rolex Series events. Over the last few years, the Genesis Scottish Open has been hosted at links courses, which is an appealing feature for players looking for experience heading into the Open Championship.
The tournament was established in 1972 and has become a traditional stop ahead of the final major championship of the year.
In 2023, the purse increased by 12.5 percent, which is one of the lower-end spectrums for PGA tour events this year.
Each of the top 65 players will earn a share of the purse. The lowest payout is $19,350 for 65th and 64th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $1.620 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,620,000
|2nd
|$981,000
|3rd
|$621,000
|4th
|$441,000
|5th
|$369,000
|6th
|$326,250
|7th
|$303,750
|8th
|$281,250
|9th
|$263,250
|10th
|$245,250
|11th
|$227,250
|12th
|$209,250
|13th
|$191,250
|14th
|$173,250
|15th
|$164,250
|16th
|$155,250
|17th
|$146,250
|18th
|$137,250
|19th
|$128,250
|20th
|$128,250
|21st
|$110,250
|22nd
|$101,250
|23rd
|$94,050
|24th
|$86,850
|25th
|$79,650
|26th
|$72,450
|27th
|$69,750
|28th
|$67,050
|29th
|$64,350
|30th
|$61,650
|31st
|$58,950
|32nd
|$56,250
|33rd
|$53,550
|34th
|$51,300
|35th
|$49,050
|36th
|$46,800
|37th
|$46,800
|38th
|$42,750
|39th
|$40,950
|40th
|$39,150
|41st
|$37,350
|42nd
|$35,550
|43rd
|$33,750
|44th
|$31,950
|45th
|$30,150
|46th
|$28,350
|47th
|$26,550
|48th
|$25,110
|49th
|$23,850
|50th
|$23,130
|51st
|$22,590
|52nd
|$22,050
|53rd
|$21,690
|54th
|$21,330
|55th
|$21,150
|56th
|$20,970
|57th
|$20,790
|58th
|$20,610
|59th
|$20,430
|60th
|$20,250
|61st
|$20,070
|62nd
|$19,890
|63rd
|$19,710
|64th
|$19,530
|65th
|$19,350
Genesis Scottish Open Purse Has Increased 12.5% Since 2022
In 2023, the Genesis Scottish Open purse received a 12.5 percent raise year-over-year. The purse is valued at $9 million this year, seeing a $1 million increase compared to last year.
The prize money has continued to increase over the last decade. Over the last two years, the value of the Genesis Scottish Open purse has jumped by 28.5 percent and it is up 177 percent since Alex Norén earned just $541,668 for winning the tournament in 2016.
This year, the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 winner will take home a record-breaking $1.62 million payout.
Check out the table below to view the Genesis Scottish Open purses and winners since 2022.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|9,000,000
|1,620,000
|2022
|Xander Schauffele
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2021
|Min Woo Lee
|8,000,000
|1,333,330
|2020
|Aaron Rai
|7,000,000
|1,166,669
|2019
|Bernd Wiesberger
|7,000,000
|1,166,669
|2018
|Brandon Stone
|7,000,000
|1,166,669
|2017
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|7,000,000
|1,166,669
|2016
|Alex Norén
|3,250,000
|541,668
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|3,250,000
|541,668
|2014
|Justin Rose
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2012
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|2,500,000
|416,668
|2011
|Luke Donald
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2010
|Edoardo Molinari
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2009
|Martin Kaymer
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2008
|Graeme McDowell
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2007
|Grégory Havret
|3,000,000
|500,000
|2006
|Johan Edfors
|2,400,000
|400,000
|2005
|Tim Clark
|2,400,000
|400,000
|2004
|Thomas Levet
|2,200,000
|366,660
|2003
|Ernie Els (2)
|2,200,000
|366,660
|2002
|Eduardo Romero
|2,200,000
|366,660
