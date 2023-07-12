The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will tee off from The Renaissance Club early Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $9 million purse. Find the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 tee times, field, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the Renaissance Club.

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is scheduled one week before the Open Championship. As most players look to prepare for the final major, the Genesis Scottish Open is their best bet. The links course is a great test run for players ahead of the British Open.

Unlike the last few events, the Scottish Open is stacked with top players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and more.

There are 156 players on the field, meaning tee times will begin as early as 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Field

There will be a very strong field at The Renaissance Club as all the best stars are gearing up for the 2023 British Open. The field will be highlighted by the world’s best, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay.

While some players like Jon Rahm have opted out of the tournament, the Scottish Open is a great way for players to gain experience before the last major of the season.

All in all, 19 of the top 25 players in the world will be competing at The Renaissance Club this weekend.

Scottish Open 2023 Tee Times

Since the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will be teeing off in Scotland, tee times are going to start very early.

The first group is set to tee off at 2:15 a.m. ET as David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley hit the course at the first hole. The last group is set to tee off at 9:42 a.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

There are a few groups to keep an eye out for in Round 1.

The Genesis Scottish Open isn’t an elevated event and is scheduled before the Open Championship but it doesn’t stop the best players from coming out to the iconic event. Despite scheduling, the Scottish Open is the last chance for players to get their reps in before the Open Championship.

There will be many interesting groups in Scotland.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy will be playing together. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland will join Scottie Scheffler on the course at 8:14 a.m. ET.

The first featured group to tee off will be Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, and Matthew Fitzpatrick at 2:48 a.m. The last featured group will have Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, and Tom Kim off at 8:47 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

2:48 a.m. ET: Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:49 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

3:10 a.m. ET: Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

3:21 a.m. ET: Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns

8:03 a.m. ET: Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa

8:14 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

8:25 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

8:36 a.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose

8:47 a.m. ET: Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 2:15 a.m. David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley 2:15 a.m.* Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam 2:26 a.m. Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon 2:26 a.m.* Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay 2:37 a.m. Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott 2:37 a.m.* Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari 2:48 a.m. Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston 2:48 a.m.* Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick 2:59 a.m. Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson 2:59 a.m.* Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 3:10 a.m. Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello 3:10 a.m.* Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood 3:21 a.m. Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins 3:21 a.m.* Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns 3:32 a.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis 3:32 a.m.* Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor 3:43 a.m. Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson 3:43 a.m.* Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im 3:54 a.m. Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten 3:54 a.m.* Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala 4:05 a.m. Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem 4:05 a.m.* Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu 4:16 a.m. Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma 4:16 a.m.* Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim 4:27 a.m. Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth 4:27 a.m.* Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen 7:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier 7:30 a.m.* Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor 7:41 a.m. Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren 7:41 a.m.* Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7:52 a.m. Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell 7:52 a.m.* Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner 8:03 a.m. Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa 8:03 a.m.* Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau 8:14 a.m. Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 8:14 a.m.* Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson 8:25 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton 8:25 a.m.* Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen 8:36 a.m. Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose 8:36 a.m.* Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork 8:47 a.m. Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim 8:47 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme 8:58 a.m. Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi 8:58 a.m.* Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury 9:09 a.m. Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners 9:09 a.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters 9:20 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace 9:20 a.m.* Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki 9:31 a.m. Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate 9:31 a.m.* Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell 9:42 a.m. Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer 9:42 a.m.* Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti

Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The field won’t be dealing with summer conditions anymore as they head out to North Berwick, Scotland. Instead, golfers will have to deal with cooler days with highs of 66°F.

At the Renaissance Club, there’s always a chance of rain, and being off the coast doesn’t help with the wind conditions.

For the first time in a while, players will be fighting off winds as high as 17 mph and gusts up to 19 mph.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 63 / 66 W 12 mph (19 mph) 20% NW 12 mph (16 mph) 20% Friday 61 / 59 E 15 mph (22 mph) 40% E 17 mph (26 mph) 80% Saturday 64 / 59 S 12 mph (18 mph) 60% S 12 mph (19 mph) 40% Sunday 63 / 59 SW 21 mph (30 mph) 40% W 19 mph (29 mph) 20%

