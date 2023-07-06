Georges St-Pierre set to compete in December on UFC Fight Pass

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is set to return to combat sports in December, but not in the way that fans might expect. The former welterweight and middleweight champion will compete in a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational event.

BREAKING: Georges St-Pierre will compete in a UFC Fight Pass invitational grappling match in December. pic.twitter.com/HBiax1iz12 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 6, 2023

St-Pierre’s return to grappling

St-Pierre’s return to grappling is a surprise to many fans, as he has not competed in the sport since 2012. However, the UFC Hall of Famer is no stranger to the grappling world, having won the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in 2007.

St-Pierre’s opponent

St-Pierre’s opponent for the grappling match has not yet been announced. As there are a lot of factors when matchup up one of the greatest fighters in UFC history with someone else in submission grappling. Georges St-Pierre is certainly open to whoever the UFC chooses to match him but he is in shape, ready, and excited to compete in the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December.

St-Pierre has expressed his excitement about his return to combat sports. In a recent interview, he said, “I’d like to feel the adrenaline again. I’d like to feel the rush of competition again. I think it’s going to be a great experience for me.”

St-Pierre’s training with Elon Musk

St-Pierre has been training with SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk in preparation for his return to combat sports. In a recent interview, he said, “I’ve been training with Elon Musk. He’s a very smart guy, and he’s been helping me with my training. He’s been giving me some great advice.” Also, he said, “It was a lot of fun. He’s very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough.”

Georges St-Pierre describes his training session with Elon Musk. “It was a lot of fun. He’s very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough.” pic.twitter.com/aKwuhlavBe — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 6, 2023

St-Pierre’s return to combat sports is sure to be a major event for fans of MMA and grappling. While his opponent has not yet been announced, fans can expect a high-level match between two of the best grapplers in the world. We have yet to see how much Georges St-Pierre will continue to compete in submission grappling for UFC Fight Pass but it’s a good sign that we might be seeing more of him in the near future in competition. He was one of the favorite fighters of many fans out there so there will be no short of excitement come December for his UFC Fight Pass Invitational debut.