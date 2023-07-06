UFC News and Rumors

Georges St-Pierre set to compete in December on UFC Fight Pass

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC 217: Montreal Media Day with Georges St-Pierre

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is set to return to combat sports in December, but not in the way that fans might expect. The former welterweight and middleweight champion will compete in a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational event.

 St-Pierre’s return to grappling

St-Pierre’s return to grappling is a surprise to many fans, as he has not competed in the sport since 2012. However, the UFC Hall of Famer is no stranger to the grappling world, having won the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship in 2007.

St-Pierre’s opponent

St-Pierre’s opponent for the grappling match has not yet been announced. As there are a lot of factors when matchup up one of the greatest fighters in UFC history with someone else in submission grappling. Georges St-Pierre is certainly open to whoever the UFC chooses to match him but he is in shape, ready, and excited to compete in the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December.

St-Pierre has expressed his excitement about his return to combat sports. In a recent interview, he said, “I’d like to feel the adrenaline again. I’d like to feel the rush of competition again. I think it’s going to be a great experience for me.”

St-Pierre’s training with Elon Musk

St-Pierre has been training with SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk in preparation for his return to combat sports. In a recent interview, he said, “I’ve been training with Elon Musk. He’s a very smart guy, and he’s been helping me with my training. He’s been giving me some great advice.” Also, he said, “It was a lot of fun. He’s very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough.”

St-Pierre’s return to combat sports is sure to be a major event for fans of MMA and grappling. While his opponent has not yet been announced, fans can expect a high-level match between two of the best grapplers in the world. We have yet to see how much Georges St-Pierre will continue to compete in submission grappling for UFC Fight Pass but it’s a good sign that we might be seeing more of him in the near future in competition. He was one of the favorite fighters of many fans out there so there will be no short of excitement come December for his UFC Fight Pass Invitational debut.
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290

How to Watch UFC 290: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
brandon moreno
UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
UFC 290 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Alexandre Pantoja Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  8h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 263-Figueiredo vs Moreno
Brandon Moreno Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  9h
UFC News and Rumors
Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam
Logan Paul Offers to Make UFC Debut on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Card, Calls Out Paddy Pimblett
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top