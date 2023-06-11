College Football News and Rumors

Georgia Football Continues Recruiting Dominance, Add Five Star RB Chauncey Bowen

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
The Georgia Bulldogs Football Program Continues to Get Stronger

In a significant recruiting victory, the University of Georgia has successfully flipped the commitment of blue-chip running back Chauncey Bowens from Florida. The 5-foot-11, 219-pound prospect from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, had been a long-time commit to the Gators, but his official visit to Georgia this weekend led to a change of heart.

The Bulldogs Continue to Build the Top Class in the Nation

With Bowens’ commitment, he becomes the 18th pledge for the Bulldogs in the 2024 recruiting class, currently ranked as the top class nationally. Bowens cited his strong connection with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee as key factors in his decision. He also praised Georgia’s strength and conditioning program, describing it as “next level.” Bowens believed that Smart and McGee were the coaches he envisioned playing for.

“Dell and Kirby are authentic,” Bowens said. “And I love that about them. They keep everything 100 percent truthful with me. Also the success they have had with players in the past is elite.

Kirby Smart Worked Extra Hard for Bowens

Smart and McGee highly anticipate the addition of Bowens to Georgia’s running back tradition. Known for his speed, with a 10.8-second time in the 100-meter dash, Bowens showcased his skills on the field by rushing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games during his junior season.

Kirby Smart personally made the effort to visit Bowens earlier in the year, highlighting the significance of his recruitment. Bowens will join a talented 2024 class at Georgia, including Dwight Phillips, another speedy prospect who can contribute both in the backfield and the slot. The Bulldogs are also trending positively with top running back Nate Frazier, indicating their continued success on the recruiting trail.

Bowens Believe UGA is Where You Win Titles

Bowens expressed gratitude towards player personnel assistant Stone O’Neal, who served as his tour guide during his visits to Georgia, and he also mentioned his interaction with David Cooper during his time on campus.
Having been committed to Florida since September 2022, Bowens’ decision to switch his allegiance to Georgia significantly boosts the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts. It adds even more talent to an already impressive 2024 class.

“Their dominance and the way they work fits me perfectly,” Bowens said. “Georgia football will be competing for a National Championship every year. And I want to bring another championship home to Athens.”

Colin Lynch

