Soccer

Georgia stuns soccer world at Euro 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia stunned the soccer world on Wednesday at Euro 2024. By delivering a gigantic 2-0 win over Portugal in Gelsenkirchen, Georgia not just delivered a huge Group F upset over the heavily favoured Portuguese, they reached the round of 16 as well. To put Georgia’s win over Portugal into perspective, Portugal is ranked sixth in the world and Georgia is 74th. The 68 rank difference is the largest in Euro history where the lower seed beat the higher seed. The previous largest upset also came at Euro 2024 as the 48th ranked Slovakia beat the third ranked Belgium 1-0 in Frankfurt on June 17.

Who scored for Georgia?

The Georgian goal scorers were Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze. Kvaratskhelia scored the fifth earliest goal in European Soccer Championship history (the second minute), and Mikautadze scored in the 57th minute on a penalty. For Kvaratskhelia, who plays for Napoli in Serie A, it was his 16th international goal for Georgia in 33 games. Mikautadze, who plays for Metz in France, now has 13 goals in 28 games.

Who also advanced on Wednesday?

Turkey, Romania, Belgium, and Slovakia also moved on. Turkey defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in Hamburg on goals by Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan, and Cenk Tosun of Besiktas. Calhanoglu and Tosun are both German natives. Calhanoglu scored in the 51st minute and Tosun scored in the 94th minute to break a -1 deadlock.

In Group E, Romania, Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine all head identical 1-1-1 records. On Wednesday, Ukraine and Belgium tied at zero in Stuttgart, and Slovakia and Romania tied at one in Frankfurt. When it came to goals for and against, Ukraine was eliminated as they were a -2. Romania and Belgium were both +1, while Slovakia was zero.

What are the round of 16 matches?

On June 29, Italy (1-1-1, second in Group B) plays Switzerland (1-0-2, second in Group A) in Berlin and Germany (2-0-1, first in Group A) plays Denmark (0-0-3, second in Group C) in Dortmund.

On June 30, England (1-0-2, first in Group C) plays Slovakia (1-1-1, third in Group E) in Gelsenkirchen, and Spain (3-0, first in Group B) plays Georgia (1-1-1, third in Group F) in Cologne.

On Canada Day, France (1-0-2, second in Group D) plays Belgium (1-1-1, second in Group E) in Dusseldorf, and Portugal (2-1, first in Group F) plays Slovenia (0-0-3, third in Group C) in Frankfurt.

Finally on July 2, Romania (1-1-1, first in Group E) plays Netherlands (1-1-1, third in Group D) in Munich, and Austria (2-1, first in Group D) plays Turkey (2-1, second in Group F) in Leipzig.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia stuns soccer world at Euro 2024

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
Soccer
USATSI_18733792_168396541_lowres-2
Austria wins Group D at Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 26 2024
Soccer
Mattia Zaccagni
Italy advances to round of 16 of Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 25 2024
Soccer
Kevin Csoboth
Hungary knocks out Scotland at Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 24 2024
Soccer
Youri Tielemans
Portugal and Belgium win on Day Nine at Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 23 2024
Soccer
Marko Arnautovic
Austria and Ukraine win on Day 8 of Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
Soccer
USATSI_21679848_168396541_lowres-2
Germany wins second straight game at Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top