Germany clobbers Scotland 5-1 in opening game of Euro 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Euro 2024 began on Friday in Munich with a dominant 5-1 Germany win over Scotland at the Allianz Arena. Five different Germans got on the scoreboard as Germany took an early lead in the Group A standings.

Who scored for Germany?

The Germans who got on the scoreboard were attacking midfielder and left winger Florian Wirtz of Pulheim, attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala of Stuttgart, forward Kai Havertz of Aachen, forward Niclas Fullkrug of Hanover, and midfielder Emre Can of Frankfurt. Wirtz, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, scored in the 10th minute. Musiala, who plays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, scored the game-winning goal in the 19th minute. Havertz, who scored on a penalty in the first minute of extra time in the first half, plays for Arsenal in England’s English Premier League. Fullkrug, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, scored in the 68th minute. Can, who also plays for Borussia Dortmund, scored in the third minute of extra time in the second half.

For Wirtz, it was his second international goal for Germany. He previously scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 friendly win over France on March 23.

For Musiala, it was his third international goal for Germany. He previously scored the fourth goal in a 4-0 Germany win over North Macedonia in 2022 World Cup qualification on October 11, 2021, and the third goal in a 3-1 Germany friendly win over the United States on October 14, 2023.

Havertz has now scored 17 goals for Germany. He scored two goals in Euro 2020, and another two goals against Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup.

Fullkrug has scored a dozen goals for Germany. He had two goals (one goal against Spain and the other against Costa Rica) at the 2022 World Cup.

This was Can’s second goal for Germany. He previously had the fifth goal in a 5-1 win over Azerbaijan in 2018 World Cup Qualification on October 8, 2017.

Soccer
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

