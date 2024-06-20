Soccer

Germany wins second straight game at Euro 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Germany has won their second straight game of Euro 2024. And as a result, they are the only team in the tournament so far with a perfect record of two wins and zero losses. On Wednesday at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany defeated Hungary 2-0. Their previous win in the tournament was a 5-1 clobbering over Scotland on June 14 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Who scored for Germany on Tuesday?

The two German goal scorers in Stuttgart were Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala of Stuttgart, and Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan of Gelsenkirchen. Musiala scored the game-winning goal in the 22nd goal, and Gundogan scored an insurance marker in the 67th minute. Musiala has now scored twice at Euro 2024. He initially scored in the 19th minute in Germany’s win over Scotland to open the event. Interestingly both goals Musiala has scored for Germany to date have been game-winners.

Prior to Euro 2024, Musiala had only scored two goals for Germany internationally. The first came on October 11, 2021 in a 4-0 Germany win over Macedonia. Musiala put Germany up 4-0 at the time. Musiala then put Germany up 3-1 in a 3-1 friendly win over the United States at East Rutherford, New Jersey on October 14, 2023. At only 21 years of age, Musiala has already scored 33 goals in 114 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich.

Gundogan now has 19 international goals for Germany in 79 caps at the senior level. However, it was his first goal at the UEFA European Championship level.

Who does Germany play next?

Germany’s next game is against Switzerland on June 23 in Frankfurt. With the win over Hungary, Germany is guaranteed to reach the knockout stage.

Two Wednesday draws

There were two other draws on Wednesday. Scotland tied Switzerland 1-1 and Croatia tied Albania 2-2. There has only been one other draw in the tournament to date. That came on June 16 as Denmark and Slovenia played to a 1-1 deadlock.

 

 

Topics  
Soccer
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
