MLB News and Rumors

Giants trade reliever Taylor Rogers to Reds

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Taylor Rogers

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a Major League Baseball trade on Wednesday. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Giants have traded relief pitcher Taylor Rogers of Denver, Colorado and $6 million to the Reds for minor league prospect Braxton Roxby of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Rogers is a lefthanded pitcher and Roxby is a righthanded pitcher.

Fifth Major League Baseball team

In the past, Rogers began his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins. He was in Minnesota for six seasons from 2016 to 2021. Rogers then shared the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers before the last two seasons with the Giants.

Rogers’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Rogers pitched in 64 games with the Giants this past season and had a record of one win and four losses with an earned run record of 2.40. During 60 innings, he gave up 53 hits, 16 earned runs, seven home runs and 22 walks, to go along with 64 strikeouts, eight holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Rogers’s 2024 win

Rogers’s lone victory came on May 11 in a 5-1 Giants win. Ironically, it came against the Reds. Rogers pitched two thirds of an inning and had two strikeouts. He faced three batters, and had 12 pitches. Rogers threw eight strikes and had four balls.

Rogers’s All-Star season

In 2021, Rogers was an American League All-Star with the Twins. In 40 games, he had a record of two wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.35. In 40 1/3 innings pitched, Rogers gave up 38 hits, 15 earned runs, four home runs, and eight walks, to go along with 59 strikeouts, nine saves, eight holds, and a WHIP of 1.14. Rogers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on May 18, 2021 and the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on May 31, 2021.

Brother of Tyler Rogers

Taylor Rogers’s brother is Giants sidearm relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. This past season Tyler Rogers led the National League with 77 appearances. He had a record of three wins, and four losses with an earned run average of 2.82.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Carlos Estevez

Royals sign potential closer Carlos Estevez

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  55min
MLB News and Rumors
Taylor Rogers
Giants trade reliever Taylor Rogers to Reds
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Ha-Seong Kim
Rays sign shortstop Ha-Seong Kim
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates bring back second baseman Adam Frazier
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Austin Hays
Reds sign outfielder Austin Hays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals
Orioles sign outfielder Dylan Carlson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 28 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros
Astros trade relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 27 2025
More News
Arrow to top