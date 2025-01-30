Giants trade reliever Taylor Rogers to Reds

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds were involved in a Major League Baseball trade on Wednesday. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Giants have traded relief pitcher Taylor Rogers of Denver, Colorado and $6 million to the Reds for minor league prospect Braxton Roxby of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Rogers is a lefthanded pitcher and Roxby is a righthanded pitcher.

Fifth Major League Baseball team

In the past, Rogers began his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins. He was in Minnesota for six seasons from 2016 to 2021. Rogers then shared the 2022 season with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers before the last two seasons with the Giants.

Rogers’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Rogers pitched in 64 games with the Giants this past season and had a record of one win and four losses with an earned run record of 2.40. During 60 innings, he gave up 53 hits, 16 earned runs, seven home runs and 22 walks, to go along with 64 strikeouts, eight holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.25.

Rogers’s 2024 win

Rogers’s lone victory came on May 11 in a 5-1 Giants win. Ironically, it came against the Reds. Rogers pitched two thirds of an inning and had two strikeouts. He faced three batters, and had 12 pitches. Rogers threw eight strikes and had four balls.

Rogers’s All-Star season

In 2021, Rogers was an American League All-Star with the Twins. In 40 games, he had a record of two wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.35. In 40 1/3 innings pitched, Rogers gave up 38 hits, 15 earned runs, four home runs, and eight walks, to go along with 59 strikeouts, nine saves, eight holds, and a WHIP of 1.14. Rogers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on May 18, 2021 and the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on May 31, 2021.

Brother of Tyler Rogers

Taylor Rogers’s brother is Giants sidearm relief pitcher Tyler Rogers. This past season Tyler Rogers led the National League with 77 appearances. He had a record of three wins, and four losses with an earned run average of 2.82.