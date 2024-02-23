NFL News and Rumors

Glen Powell To Star In TV Series About Eli Manning’s Chad Powers

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Eli Manning as Chad Powers

Glen Powell is going from the cockpit to the gridiron as the actor will star in Chad Powers, a television series for Hulu based on Eli Manning’s character from ESPN+’s Eli’s Places.

Glen Powell To Star In Chad Powers

According to The Hollywood ReporterChad Powers is a comedy series about a shamed college football quarterback who disguises himself and becomes a walk-on with another school’s team. Powell, who co-created the series with Loki’s Michael Waldron, will star in the lead role.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” Powell and Waldron said in a statement. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career,” the show’s logline reads, “he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

Powell is quickly ascending to superstardom. The actor soared to prominence with his memorable turn as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in 2023’s Anyone But You, which has become a box office sensation, grossing $190 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.

Powell has two major projects coming this summer. The 35-year-old will star in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which streams to Netflix on June 7. Powell is also one of the leads in Twisters, the standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, hitting theaters on July 19.

Who Is Chad Powers?

In an episode of Eli’s Places, Manning played Chad Powers, a cocky, free-spirited quarterback trying to secure a walk-on spot on the Penn State football team.

The episode was a huge hit, with 15 million views on ESPN’s YouTube.

Manning and his big brother, Peyton, will executive produce Chad Powers with Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Adam Fasullo, and ESPN. The show stems from Peyton’s Omaha Productions, ESPN, 20th Television, and Waldron’s Anomaly Pictures.

Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot and will executive produce.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields

Justin Fields Next Team Odds: Falcons, Raiders In The Mix

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
NFL Salary Cap Jumps To Historic Number For 2024 Season
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
caleb williams heisman pose
Grading NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 Mock Draft
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 22 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown
Why Did Justin Fields Unfollow The Bears On Instagram?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 21 2024
NFL News and Rumors
justin fields 2
Does Justin Fields Unfollowing the Chicago Bears on Instagram Signal a Trade?
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 21 2024
NFL News and Rumors
jj mcarthy exits win versus penn state (1)
Daniel Jeremiah’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Features 4 QBs In First 8 Picks
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended: Will Raiders Release Him?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top