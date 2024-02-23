Glen Powell To Star In TV Series About Eli Manning’s Chad Powers

Glen Powell is going from the cockpit to the gridiron as the actor will star in Chad Powers, a television series for Hulu based on Eli Manning’s character from ESPN+’s Eli’s Places.

Glen Powell To Star In Chad Powers

Glen Powell to Star in College Football Comedy at Hulu https://t.co/0EWAXskb22 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2024

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chad Powers is a comedy series about a shamed college football quarterback who disguises himself and becomes a walk-on with another school’s team. Powell, who co-created the series with Loki’s Michael Waldron, will star in the lead role.

“We’re both diehard college football fans,” Powell and Waldron said in a statement. “When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.”

“When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career,” the show’s logline reads, “he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”

Powell is quickly ascending to superstardom. The actor soared to prominence with his memorable turn as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in 2023’s Anyone But You, which has become a box office sensation, grossing $190 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.

Powell has two major projects coming this summer. The 35-year-old will star in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, which streams to Netflix on June 7. Powell is also one of the leads in Twisters, the standalone sequel to 1996’s Twister, hitting theaters on July 19.

Who Is Chad Powers?

In an episode of Eli’s Places, Manning played Chad Powers, a cocky, free-spirited quarterback trying to secure a walk-on spot on the Penn State football team.

The episode was a huge hit, with 15 million views on ESPN’s YouTube.

Manning and his big brother, Peyton, will executive produce Chad Powers with Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Adam Fasullo, and ESPN. The show stems from Peyton’s Omaha Productions, ESPN, 20th Television, and Waldron’s Anomaly Pictures.

Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot and will executive produce.

I hope Glen is working on his QB skills, I saw him throw a football in Maverick…he has some work to do!! https://t.co/81j4bPG2ON — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 22, 2024