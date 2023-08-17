Golf Digest Expert Picks for the 2023 BMW Championship

The BMW Championship tees off on Thursday morning and the top analysts at Golf Digest have revealed their picks for the upcoming tournament.
Since the tournament only features 50 players, the competition is tighter than ever at Olympia Fields Country Club.
According to the Golf Digest analysts, there are a few must-plays this weekend, including favorites like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth.
Below, we’ll go over the top BMW Championship 2023 picks from Golf Digest.
Best Golf Betting Sites for the 2023 BMW Championship
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Rory McIlroy (+650)
Golf Digest editor, Stephen Hennessey and Rick Gehman of RickRunGood.com are supporting Rory McIlroy this weekend at the 2023 BMW Championship.
According to golf experts, Olympia Fields fits perfectly into McIlroy’s game. The course will require a lot of accuracy off the tee either through distance or extreme precision.
Mcilroy has been playing well gaining 2.558 strokes on approach per round in his past 36. He has eight consecutive top-10 finishes and has been gaining over 10-plus strokes from tee to green in half of those starts.
McIlroy’s game pairs well with Olympia Fields and he appears poised for another win.
Scottie Scheffler (+700)
Scottie Scheffler recorded his worse finish of the season last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship finishing T31.
Despite having two back-to-back finishes outside the top 20, he still managed to gain 1.5 strokes in both ball-striking categories.
Backed by Andy Lack of RickRunGood.com, Scheffler is the pick at Olympia Fields. Scheffler been the best player all year, especially with his elite ball-striking ability. In fact, he is still the No.1 driver and iron player in the field.
While Scheffler hasn’t capitalized on many wins during his unbelievable run, Olympia Fields looks like a perfect spot for him to win his seventh PGA Tour victory.
Jordan Spieth (+3500)
Christopher Powers of Golf Digest is backing Jordan Spieth. Spieth doesn’t have a great track record off the tee, so Olympia Fields isn’t a course that he should play well at. However, contrary to past seasons, Spieth has actually been excellent off the tee this year.
Last week, he led at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 1 but it was his iron play that held him back, as he lost 1.4 strokes, which left him with a T-6 finish. It was only the third time in his past 12 starts that’s ever happened.
Look for Spieth to have a strong bounce back at Olympia Fields.
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.