Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Has Surprising Reaction To PGA, LIV Partnership

Wendi Oliveros
Golf fans have to be confused with the about-face that happened seemingly out of nowhere to unify the game with both the PGA and LIV entities.

If this was being worked on and planned for months, plenty of credit has to go around for keeping a lid on it because no one seemed to know it was coming.

Even Jack Nicklaus could not have known judging by how different his comments are in a one-week time span.

Last week, Nicklaus gave a very strong opinion on the LIV golfers when asked if he was disappointed that they were not at the Memorial Tournament.

He said:

“I don’t really consider those guys part of the game anymore; and I don’t mean that in a nasty way … or really mean it that way. To me, this is a PGA Tour event and we’ve got the best field we can possibly have on the PGA Tour. Those who are eligible to be here. The other guys made a choice to go where they went. We don’t really talk about it.”

What Nicklaus Said On Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 6, after learning the news, Nicklaus told The Palm Beach Post the following:

“The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree that this is good for the game of golf…I also appreciate the commissioner’s comments about continuing the tradition of the Tour and the mission to support important charitable causes. I am certainly interested in seeing the details. Jay indicated that this all will happen in 2024, so very soon the proof will be in the pudding. Whatever is best for the game of golf enjoys my full support.”

 

Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
