Good Morning Football’s Jamie Erdahl Wins Halloween

Like every television show on Halloween, the Good Morning Football hosts dressed up for the show.

Keeping with the sports theme, host Jamie Erdahl channeled Rihanna in the iconic red jumpsuit from the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

🏈 Guinness World Records lists @Rihanna’s performance as Largest TV audience for a Super Bowl halftime performance, with 121,017,000 viewers 👑 pic.twitter.com/BFtlJxWOgd — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) October 23, 2023

Apparently, Erdahl has more in common with Rihanna at the Super Bowl than anyone knew including her hosts Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager.

Like Rihanna, she is pregnant.

That is a costume and mic drop all in one.

If @rihanna can perform a Super Bowl Halftime show pregnant then I can do a season of @GMFB pregnant! 🤰🏼#GMFBaby pic.twitter.com/lqALCj7bPJ — Jamie Erdahl 💍 Buckman (@JamieErdahl) October 31, 2023

Erdahl and her husband Sam Buckman are the parents of two daughters.

She joined the GMFB show in 2022 replacing Kay Adams.

The baby is due in spring.

Congratulations to Jamie Erdahl and her husband!

Apparently, Jamie is not the only one dressed as Rihanna this year.

It is among the most popular 2023 Halloween costumes for people of all ages.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl outfit ranks among the most recreated looks this Halloween pic.twitter.com/6HTRRe7wzv — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) October 31, 2023

Happy Halloween!