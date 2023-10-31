NFL News and Rumors

Good Morning Football’s Jamie Erdahl Wins Halloween

Wendi Oliveros
Jamie Erdahl

Like every television show on Halloween, the Good Morning Football hosts dressed up for the show.

Keeping with the sports theme, host Jamie Erdahl channeled Rihanna in the iconic red jumpsuit from the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Apparently, Erdahl has more in common with Rihanna at the Super Bowl than anyone knew including her hosts Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager.

Like Rihanna, she is pregnant.

That is a costume and mic drop all in one.

Erdahl and her husband Sam Buckman are the parents of two daughters.

She joined the GMFB show in 2022 replacing Kay Adams.

The baby is due in spring.

Congratulations to Jamie Erdahl and her husband!

Apparently, Jamie is not the only one dressed as Rihanna this year.

It is among the most popular 2023 Halloween costumes for people of all ages.

Happy Halloween!

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
