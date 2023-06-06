Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Google’s innovative language model, Bard AI, takes a leap into the riveting world of horse racing by creating a dynamic simulation of the Belmont Stakes 2023. Bard AI, boasting its advanced machine learning capabilities, offers a deep dive into the probable outcomes of this celebrated race, generating a narrative that melds the thrill of the sport with the precision of technology. Here are Google Bard’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes, renowned as the “Test of the Champion,” is a prestigious test of endurance and speed for the finest 3-year-old Thoroughbreds in the racing world. As the longest race in the Triple Crown series, it presents a unique challenge that not every horse is equipped to meet.

Google’s Bard AI, equipped with its adept predictive analysis, seeks to bring clarity to this complex event, taking into account the contenders’ form, trainers, jockeys, and recent performances.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for the 2023 Belmont Stakes

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 6:50 PM

6:50 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +225| Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +400

Google Bard Simulates the Belmont Stakes 2023

TSD loves exploring the boundaries of AI, and we are back at it for the Belmont Stakes. Here, we asked Google’s Bard AI to simulate the 2023 running of the Belmont Stakes. We provided Bard with the horses, jockeys, trainers, recent results and speed figures. However, we did not provide it with the odds as this tends to skew the results. We then asked it to simulate the race, providing commentary and key moments along with the winner of the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Will Bard go with the favorite with top sportsbooks, Forte, or is there an upset on the cards?

While Bard AI’s simulation brings data-driven insights to the table, the inherent unpredictability of horse racing ensures that every race holds the potential for unexpected twists. Nonetheless, let’s delve into Bard AI’s take on the 2023 Belmont Stakes and unravel the captivating narrative it generates around this historic event.

Google Bard’s 2023 Belmont Stakes Predictions

Key Moments

Break: National Treasure broke well from the outside post and immediately took the lead.

National Treasure broke well from the outside post and immediately took the lead. Halfway Point: Forte and Tapit Trice were in close pursuit of National Treasure at the halfway point.

Forte and Tapit Trice were in close pursuit of National Treasure at the halfway point. Stretch Run: National Treasure began to tire in the stretch, but Forte and Tapit Trice were unable to catch him.

National Treasure began to tire in the stretch, but Forte and Tapit Trice were unable to catch him. Finish: National Treasure held on to win by a length over Tapit Trice.

Commentary:

National Treasure was among the favorites for the Belmont Stakes after winning the Preakness Stakes. He broke well and took the lead early in the race. Forte and Tapit Trice were in close pursuit, but National Treasure was able to hold on to win by a length.

National Treasure’s victory was a testament to his stamina. He was able to run the 1 1/2-mile distance of the Belmont Stakes without tiring. He also showed that he is a versatile horse, having won the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Forte and Tapit Trice both ran well, but they were unable to catch National Treasure. Forte was the runner-up, while Tapit Trice finished third.

The Belmont Stakes was a great race, and National Treasure was a worthy winner. He showed that he is one of the best horses in the country.

Here are some other things to note about the race:

Angel of Empire was the only other horse in the race to finish in the money. He finished fourth.

Red Route One, who finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes, did not finish the race. He was pulled up by his jockey after a quarter-mile.

The Belmont Stakes was run on a fast track. The weather was sunny and the temperature was in the mid-70s.

1-2-3:

1. National Treasure +600 Jockey: John Velazquez Trainer: Bob Baffert

2. Tapit Trice +400 Jockey: Luis Saez Trainer: Todd Pletcher

3. Forte +225 Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr. Trainer: Todd Pletcher



TSD Commentary

Google Bard says that National Treasure goes wire-to-wire and wins the Belmont Stakes at odds of +600. Bard believes that the Preakness Stakes winner will show even more stamina over a mile-and-a-half and hold off the late challenge of Tapit Trice and Forte.

Forte, who was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby, before being a last-minute scratch can’t quite run him down, as both he and Tapit Trice come up just short. Tapit Trice gets closest to National Treasure, as he finishes in second place, with Forte a distant third.

Bizarrely, Bard predicts Red Route One will be pulled up early on the fast Belmont track. While we will hoping that is not the case, it sure sounds like we are in for a fantastic race on Saturday.

Horse Racing Betting Guides 2023