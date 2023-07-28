Soccer

Google Searches For MLS Season Pass Up 5x Since Messi’s Debut

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
4 min read
Lionel Messi’s new contract with Inter Miami is set to pay him a percentage of the revenue from MLS Season Pass. Apple is paying the MLS $2.5 billion over 10 years for global broadcasting rights and Messi is expected to receive a share of the revenue on all new signups. Since Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami, Google searches for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV have exploded, increased by 5x over the past week.

Lionel Messi officially made his Major League Soccer debut for Inter Miami on Tuesday against Atlanta United.

Messi announced his arrival in the U.S. in a major way, scoring twice in the first 22 minutes of the match to lead Inter Miami to an impressive 4-0 win.

With all eyes on the MLS, the Inter Miami star is set to cash in on his superstardom in a big way. Google searches from MLS Season Pass have sky-rocketed over the past month, going from 20 to 100 over the past two weeks.

In fact, the current search volume for MLS Season Pass was tied for the highest volume ever, which was set in the days leading up to the 2023 MLS season.

Google Searches for Inter Miami 10x Leading Up to Messi’s MLS Debut

MLS Season Pass isn’t the only search term experiencing a massive hike in volume since Messi’s signing.

While it’s no surprise that Messi’s arrival has invigorated the entire league, Inter Miami also stands to benefit greatly from

Searches for Inter Miami are also up 10x since Messi’s debut, going from 10 to 100, an all-time high for the club, according to Google Trends.

It will be interesting to see how the Google Trends data translates to viewership and subscriptions over the long run.

However, for now, it seems that the Messi effect will trickle down to other teams in the league as well.

Ticket prices for Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami on August 20 will begin at $250. Meanwhile, for away games, fans can expect tickets to be even more expensive to see Messi in action.

Inter Miami at FC Cincinnati tickets will begin at $302. Meanwhile, the cheapest tickets for Inter Miami at New York Red Bulls on Aug. 26 are starting at $428 on TicketMaster.

Messi Is Making An Immediate Impact On The Field As Well

Messi isn’t just making an impact on the bottom line of the balance sheet.

In fact, Inter Miami has won both of its games with Messi on the field and could make a late season run.

While Inter Miami ranks at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, his presence on the field has given new life to his teammates as well.

Inter Miami players appear to be excited to play alongside Messi and his former teammate Sergio Busquets, as evidenced by this box-to-box sprint against Atlanta United.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
