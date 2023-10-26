There’s a new event challenge this season that will see 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players compete together in a unique co-sanctioned tournament with a $4 million purse on the line at the Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.

The 32-player event will be hosted at Tiburon Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples.

The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to tee off on December 8 to 10. There will be a total of 16 mixed teams between LPGA and PGA Tour players. The three-day event will be played in Scramble, Foursomes, and a modified Four-Ball format.

How to Watch Grant Thornton Invitational 2023

The 32-player field will feature 24 of the top 50 players in the world from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. It’s a very strong mix of players that will feature big names like Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, and more.

🏌 Golf Event: Grant Thornton Invitational 2023

Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 📅 Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 🏆 Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 Winner: TBD

TBD 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD 💰 Grant Thornton Invitational Purse: $4,000,000

$4,000,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | Golf Channel

NBC | Golf Channel ⛳ Golf Course: Tiburon Golf Club | Naples, Florida

Tiburon Golf Club | Naples, Florida 🎲 Grant Thornton Invitational Odds: Tony Finau/Nelly Korda +800 | Sahith Theegala/ Rose Zhang +1000 | Rickie Fowler/ Lexi Thompson | Corey Conners/ Brooke Henderson +1200 | Joel Dahmen/Lilia Vu +1200

Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 Offical Teams

All 16 teams were announced on Wednesday. The field has a combined 141 LPGA and PGA Tour career victories, including 25 wins this season. There are 11 major champions in the field, including five major winners from the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

The field will also consist of 12 LPGA players who competed in the Solheim’s Cup and three PGA Tour players who competed in the Ryder Cup.

The 16 teams will have a mix of players based on their rankings on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and Official World Golf Rankings. A few teams include favorites like Tony Finau and Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler, along with Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang.

Check out all 16 teams at the Grant Thornton Invitational below.

Nelly Korda (WWGR: 6) and Tony Finau (OWGR: 22)

Lexi Thomspon (WWGR: 26) and Rickie Fowler (OWGR: 24)

Lilia Vu (WWGR: 1) and Joel Dahmen (OWGR: 153)

Brooke Henderson (WWGR: 12) and Corey Conners (OWGR: 33)

Rose Zhang (WWGR: 32) and Sahith Theegala (OWGR: 29)

Charley Hull (WWGR: 8) and Justin Rose (OWGR: 37)

Megan Khang (WWGR: 14) and Denny McCarthy (OWGR: 29)

Lydia Ko (WWGR: 9) and Jason Day (OWGR: 21)

Celine Boutier (WWGR: 5) and Harris English (OWGR: 39)

Andrea Lee (WWGR: 40) and Billy Horschel (OWGR: 52)

Mel Reid (WWGR: 164) and Russell Henley (OWGR: 26)

Cheyenne Knight (WWGR: 51) and Tom Hoge (OWGR: 55)

Madelene Sagstrom (WWGR: 52) and Ludvig Aberg (OWGR: 58)

Allisen Corpuz (WWGR: 10) and Cameron Champ (OWGR: 242)

Ruoning Yin (WWGR: 2) and Nick Taylor (OWGR: 48)

Leona Maguire (WWGR: 17) and Lucas Glover (OWGR: 32)