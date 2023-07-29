NFL football is a tough business.

Never was that more obvious than on Friday, July 28, 2023, for Jonathan Garvin who started the day as the linebacker of the Green Bay Packers.

It was also his 24th birthday, something the Packers noted in a morning tweet from the team’s official Twitter account at 8:53 AM.

Three hours later, Coach Matt LaFleur said the team released Garvin.

Matt LaFleur says #Packers released Johnathan Garvin. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 28, 2023

The Twitter birthday greeting was also removed.

Garvin appeared in 38 regular season games for the Packers over the past three seasons.

He played college football at Miami and was drafted by the Packers with the 242nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the 242nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select… Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami pic.twitter.com/hDO9OPKreN — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020

An Odd Sequence Of Events

It really does not make much sense why the Packers would go to the trouble of wishing Garvin a happy birthday on social media and then cut him three hours later.

Is there that much of a disconnect between the social media department and the coaching staff?

Or is football that cold-hearted?

This doesn’t matter at all and you can tell me to shut my dumbass mouth at any moment but the Packers’ handling of the whole Jonathan Garvin release was weird. Wishing him happy birthday before cutting him, deleting the birthday Tweet, never announcing the roster move. odd! — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) July 28, 2023

