Green Bay Packers Publicly Wish LB Jonathan Garvin Happy Birthday Three Hours Before Releasing Him

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
NFL football is a tough business.

Never was that more obvious than on Friday, July 28, 2023, for Jonathan Garvin who started the day as the linebacker of the Green Bay Packers.

It was also his 24th birthday, something the Packers noted in a morning tweet from the team’s official Twitter account at 8:53 AM.

Three hours later, Coach Matt LaFleur said the team released Garvin.

The Twitter birthday greeting was also removed.

Garvin appeared in 38 regular season games for the Packers over the past three seasons.

He played college football at Miami and was drafted by the Packers with the 242nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

An Odd Sequence Of Events

It really does not make much sense why the Packers would go to the trouble of wishing Garvin a happy birthday on social media and then cut him three hours later.

Is there that much of a disconnect between the social media department and the coaching staff?

Or is football that cold-hearted?

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
