The Green Bay Packers enter training camp without Aaron Rodgers as their QB1.

This is a monumental change of the guard to usher in the Jordan Love era in Green Bay.

Love got a good luck phone call from Rodgers the night before training camp began.

Rodgers, a mentor to Love for the past three seasons, offered him more advice.

Rodgers reached out to Jordan Love the night before camp

He told him to be himself.

Love is getting those supportive words from others in the organization as well.

Jordan Love says Aaron Rodgers reached out last night ahead of Love's first camp as QB1.

Will Fans Embrace Love?

It was an odd off-season for Packers fans.

Though they were well aware that Jordan Love’s day was coming, they did not know at the end of the 2022 season, that it was imminent.

Some are still angry with Rodgers for leaving and do not know what to expect from Love.

it says something about Aaron Rodgers that he reached out to Jordan Love on the eve of his first training camp practice as the starter to wish him luck and impart advice.

Will they have patience with Love if he turns in a Rodgers-like first-season performance?

In 2008, Rodgers was 6-10 but turned it around in 2009 to 11-5.

For years, we have been hearing mixed messages from the Packers brass about whether Love was ready or not.

Presumably, the Packers would not have traded Rodgers if they believed he was not.

He is off to a good start at camp.

Jordan Love showing off his accuracy early on.

The Packers may not want him to be just like Aaron Rodgers, but they are hoping that he becomes a future Hall of Famer like both of his predecessors, Brett Favre and Rodgers.