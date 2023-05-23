College Football News and Rumors

Greg McElroy Continues to Build His “Ultimate” College Football Schedule for 2023-2024

Colin Lynch
Sports Editor
3 min read
Utah v Oregon

McElroy has been building his must-see game for each week of the NCAA Football schedule.

Greg McElroy recently unveiled his ‘Ultimate Schedule’ for the upcoming college football season, and he said week 9 was an easy pick. He tabbed the clash between Oregon and Utah as the highlight game during his discussion on ‘Always College Football’. McElroy acknowledged the potential of the Ducks in their second year under head coach Dan Lanning but pointed out the various challenges they could face when they visit Rice-Eccles Stadium at the end of October to take on the Utes. While McElroy also considered Georgia’s showdown with Florida in Jacksonville and Luke Fickell’s opportunity to face Ohio State with Wisconsin, he believed the Pac-12 battle between Oregon and Utah was too enticing to overlook.

“Oregon at Utah. Now we looked at Utah a little earlier. Florida at Utah in week one was one that might have been in consideration (but) not quite as good as LSU vs. Florida State,” explained McElroy. “But, either way, Oregon, (is a team) who we feel really good about. We talked a little bit, loosely, about Utah. Quarterback is back, just got a nice addition in the transfer portal in Mycah Pittman…All three levels defensively? They’re always good. Why would they not be this year?”

A Battle of Elite QBs

One of the key aspects that make this matchup intriguing is the duel between two of the conference’s top quarterbacks: Bo Nix forGreg McElroy Continues to Build His Oregon and Cameron Rising for Utah. Their showdown promises an exciting display of talent and skill. Additionally, both programs finished among the top five in the Pac-12 in points per game and points allowed per game, showcasing their balance and competitiveness.

While many consider USC as the Pac-12’s strongest team for the upcoming season, McElroy believes this game will determine a potential challenger to the Trojans. The outcome of the Oregon-Utah matchup on October 28th could have significant implications for the conference championship race, and McElroy will be closely monitoring the contest to see which team can gain an edge over the other.

“Utah (is) probably the toughest road trip, arguably, of the year for Oregon. We know it’s tough to go to Salt Lake,” McElroy said. “That should be one heck of a matchup there in week nine.”

Big Matchup for the Pac-12

The clash between Oregon and Utah is not only a battle between two talented teams but also a showcase of the competitiveness and depth of the Pac-12 conference. As the season progresses, this game will be a litmus test for both programs and a chance for them to prove their worth in the national college football landscape.

Fans can expect an intense and closely contested affair, with high stakes and potential playoff implications on the line. McElroy’s recognition of this matchup as the standout game in week nine highlights the excitement and anticipation surrounding the clash between these two Pac-12 powerhouses.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
Colin Lynch

Arrow to top