Grizzlies, Luke Kennard Agree to One-Year Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back sharpshooter, Luke Kennard. The team has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with him. Kennard played for the Grizzlies for a full season last year after he was traded to them from the Clippers during the 2022-23 campaign. The Grizzlies were hampered with key injuries all throughout last season. As a result, they missed the playoffs after being a top-two seed in the Western Conference the season before, but Ja Morant was also healthy during that year. As for Kennard, he will serve as a nice role player who can provide some much-needed shooting going into next season.

Memphis Grizzlies Agree to One-Year Deal with Luke Kennard

Luke Kennard’s Numbers

Kennard has always been a reliable shooter throughout his career. For his career, he possesses numbers of 10.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 43.9 percent, a field goal percentage of 45.4 percent, and an offensive rating of 117. Last season during Kennard’s first full year with Memphis, he averaged 11.0 points per game, a three-point shooting percentage of 45.0 percent, a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent, and an offensive rating of 121.

When Luke Kennard is on the floor, he is usually on for one purpose and for one purpose only. Shooting. He does it extremely well. Kennard will not be a stalwart on the defensive end or command the offense like a floor general. However, he can get hot from beyond the arc very quickly and drag his respective team out of a hole. Considering all of this, there is a reason the Memphis Grizzlies are bringing back the seven-year shooting guard on a one-year deal.

Memphis’ Projection for This Coming Season

The Memphis Grizzlies will come into next year as one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Remember, they were a top team in the competitive Western Conference when fully healthy. With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. coming back, they will not be a pushover. Bringing back Kennard will give them more depth and also provide a reliable presence on the perimeter. Not to mention, the Grizzlies have added new talent such as Zach Edey. The Western Conference is the most competitive conference right now. With that being said, a fully healthy Grizzlies team will make the conference that much more competitive. While signing Luke Kennard is not huge news, he will still be very beneficial for a Memphis team looking to bounce back after last season.