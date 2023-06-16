Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Suspended 25 Games By NBA

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games for conduct detrimental to the league, the NBA announced on Friday.

Ja Morant Suspended After Waving A Gun

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dzDSb4uCk3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2023

On May 13, Morant was seen waving a gun on a live stream. The next day, the Grizzlies suspended Morant indefinitely from team activities.

The May 13 incident comes two months after Morant flashed a gun on an Instagram Live in a Denver nightclub. Morant was suspended eight games for the event in Denver.

“Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.”

Morant will be ineligible to participate in league or team activities during the suspension. Morant will not be paid during the 25-game suspension. He will lose over $300,000 per game, approximately $7.5 million total. According to the league’s statement, Morant will “be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”

Ja Morant Released Statement

Morant released a statement to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in regards to the suspension.

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused,” Morant said in a statement on Friday. “I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I’m sorry for the harm I’ve done. To the kids who look up to me, I’m sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I’m going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I’m going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I’m going to make it up to you, I promise.

The NBA Players’ Association also released a statement, saying the suspension is “not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league.”

The National Basketball Players Association is unhappy with the length of Ja Morant’s suspension and the arbitrary nature of the conditions for his return. “We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio says. pic.twitter.com/HVhFYSELne — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2023

