Guardians Manager Terry Francona Gets A Loving Sendoff In Cleveland

Wendi Oliveros
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, affectionately known as Tito, is concluding his 11-year career with the team and retiring from the game.

The 64-year-old won two World Series with the Red Sox and has enjoyed a long baseball career as a player, coach, and manager.

Health issues have plagued him in recent years, but he continued to be relentless in his pursuit of bringing winning baseball to Cleveland.

His career in Cleveland includes six postseason trips, one of which was the 2016 World Series.

In his last home game, the Guardians honored him with a pregame ceremony, and fans wearing “Thank You Tito” t-shirts demanded two curtain calls from a reluctant Francona who was ready to get down to business and play baseball.

As if it could end no other way, the Guardians won the game 4-3.

Fans will never forget Tito, calling him the GOAT.

He is ranked 13th all-time in MLB wins with 1,948 most recently surpassing Casey Stengel who had 1,905.

The only active managers with more career wins are Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker (7th with 2,159) and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (10th with 2,091).

Francona’s career officially concludes on Sunday, October 1 at the end of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Fans hope he stays with the organization in some capacity, but it is really unclear what his future plans are.

Take a bow TITO!

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
