Gymnast Harlyn Tomlin, Daughter Of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Makes Her College Selection

Wendi Oliveros
Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not sporting the usual black and gold this week.

He may be wearing red and black more often now that his daughter Harlyn, also known as Harley, committed to the University of Georgia for gymnastics.

This is an exciting and bittersweet time for the Tomlin family as Harley is their youngest child, and they soon will be empty nesters.

How is it possible that Harley can be college-bound when fans remember her being carried in her dad’s arms after the Steelers won the Super Bowl on February 1, 2009?

Gymnast Harlyn Tomlin, Daughter Of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Makes Her College Selection

Harley’s oldest brother Michael Dean Tomlin, who goes by Dino, is a wide receiver at Boston College.

Her other brother Mason Tomlin is a defensive back at Columbia.

Mike and his wife Kiya Winston met at Williams & Mary where he played football and she was a gynmast.

The next generation of Tomlins is carrying the name and legacy of hard work and high character with them into their adult lives.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
