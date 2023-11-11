Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not sporting the usual black and gold this week.

He may be wearing red and black more often now that his daughter Harlyn, also known as Harley, committed to the University of Georgia for gymnastics.

Nonstop to Athens! “As soon as I stepped on campus I knew that I wanted to spend my college career in Athens. The sense of pride & team atmosphere is amazing & I knew that I couldn’t wait to be a part of such a prestigious team!”

– Harley Tomlin

🔴⚫️✈️🐶#GloryGlory | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/bhFRfWsLCZ — Georgia Gymnastics (@UGAGymnastics) November 8, 2023

This is an exciting and bittersweet time for the Tomlin family as Harley is their youngest child, and they soon will be empty nesters.

How is it possible that Harley can be college-bound when fans remember her being carried in her dad’s arms after the Steelers won the Super Bowl on February 1, 2009?

Harley’s oldest brother Michael Dean Tomlin, who goes by Dino, is a wide receiver at Boston College.

Her other brother Mason Tomlin is a defensive back at Columbia.

Mike Tomlin and his son Mason at Columbia University’s spring game. Mason Tomlin is a 5’8″ 170 pound senior DB for the Columbia Lions. pic.twitter.com/ehsvloPjVd — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) April 23, 2023

Mike and his wife Kiya Winston met at Williams & Mary where he played football and she was a gynmast.

The next generation of Tomlins is carrying the name and legacy of hard work and high character with them into their adult lives.