Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will wrap up the 2023 season with the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this weekend. The 2023 Hero World Challenge will be hosted at the Albany Golf Course. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Hero World Challenge, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.
Hero World Challenge History
Originally introduced as the Willams World Challenge in 2000. The tournament is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour that brings together the world’s best golfers at the end of the season to play in a charity event.
In the beginning, the tournament only featured 16 different defending champions and 11 of the top players from the Official World Golf Rankings.
Since then the tournament has expanded and seen a number of different sponsors, including Target, Chevron, Northwestern Mutual, and more.
For the last decade, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods and his foundation.
While it’s an unofficial event on the PGA Tour, the tournament is recognized as an event on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Hero World Challenge brings together a 20-man field that features 18 players including the most recent four major PGA tournament winners and 11 players from the Official World Rankings. The field also includes the defending champion and two exemption players selected by the Tiger Woods Foundation.
Hero World Challenge Past Winners & Results
The Hero World Challenge has a rich history. The event has been won by legendary golfers like Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, and more.
Tiger Woods won the tournament a total of five times in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2011. However, he has not won the event since sponsoring the Hero World Challenge.
This weekend, Viktor Hovland is set to make history in the Bahamas. The 26-year-old will look to complete a three-peat for the first time in tournament history. He’s won the event two years in a row and the young golf sensation will look to pick up where he left off after winning the Tour Championship in August.
For the complete Hero World Challenge results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Venue
|Hero World Challenge
|2023
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2022
|Viktor Hovland (2)
|−16
|2 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2021
|Viktor Hovland
|−18
|1 stroke
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2020
|Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Henrik Stenson
|−18
|1 stroke
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2018
|Jon Rahm
|−20
|4 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|−18
|4 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|−18
|2 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2015
|Bubba Watson
|−25
|3 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Albany
|2014
|Jordan Spieth
|−26
|10 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Isleworth
|Northwestern Mutual World Challenge
|2013
|Zach Johnson
|−13
|Playoff
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Sherwood
|World Challenge
|2012
|Graeme McDowell (2)
|−17
|3 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Sherwood
|Chevron World Challenge
|2011
|Tiger Woods (5)
|−10
|1 stroke
|5,000,000
|1,200,000
|Sherwood
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|−16
|Playoff
|5,000,000
|1,200,000
|Sherwood
|2009
|Jim Furyk
|−13
|1 stroke
|5,750,000
|1,350,000
|Sherwood
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|−11
|1 stroke
|5,750,000
|1,350,000
|Sherwood
|Target World Challenge
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|−22
|7 strokes
|5,750,000
|1,350,000
|Sherwood
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|−16
|4 strokes
|5,750,000
|1,350,000
|Sherwood
|2005
|Luke Donald
|−16
|2 strokes
|5,500,000
|1,300,000
|Sherwood
|2004
|Tiger Woods (2)
|−16
|2 strokes
|5,400,000
|1,250,000
|Sherwood
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|−11
|2 strokes
|5,000,000
|1,200,000
|Sherwood
|2002
|Pádraig Harrington
|−20
|2 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Sherwood
|Williams World Challenge
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|−15
|3 strokes
|3,500,000
|$1,000,000.00
|Sherwood
|2000
(Dec)
|Davis Love III
|−22
|2 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Sherwood
|2000
(Jan)
|Tom Lehman
|−13
|3 strokes
|3,500,000
|1,000,000
|Grayhawk