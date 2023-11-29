Hero World Challenge 2023 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour will wrap up the 2023 season with the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this weekend. The 2023 Hero World Challenge will be hosted at the Albany Golf Course. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Hero World Challenge, along with the past winners and notable results from past tournaments.

Hero World Challenge History

Originally introduced as the Willams World Challenge in 2000. The tournament is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour that brings together the world’s best golfers at the end of the season to play in a charity event.

In the beginning, the tournament only featured 16 different defending champions and 11 of the top players from the Official World Golf Rankings.

Since then the tournament has expanded and seen a number of different sponsors, including Target, Chevron, Northwestern Mutual, and more.

For the last decade, the tournament has been hosted by Tiger Woods and his foundation.

While it’s an unofficial event on the PGA Tour, the tournament is recognized as an event on the Official World Golf Rankings. The Hero World Challenge brings together a 20-man field that features 18 players including the most recent four major PGA tournament winners and 11 players from the Official World Rankings. The field also includes the defending champion and two exemption players selected by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Hero World Challenge Past Winners & Results

The Hero World Challenge has a rich history. The event has been won by legendary golfers like Tiger Woods, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, and more.

Tiger Woods won the tournament a total of five times in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2011. However, he has not won the event since sponsoring the Hero World Challenge.

This weekend, Viktor Hovland is set to make history in the Bahamas. The 26-year-old will look to complete a three-peat for the first time in tournament history. He’s won the event two years in a row and the young golf sensation will look to pick up where he left off after winning the Tour Championship in August.

For the complete Hero World Challenge results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Venue Hero World Challenge 2023 TBD TBD TBD 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2022 Viktor Hovland (2) −16 2 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2021 Viktor Hovland −18 1 stroke 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Henrik Stenson −18 1 stroke 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2018 Jon Rahm −20 4 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2017 Rickie Fowler −18 4 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2016 Hideki Matsuyama −18 2 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2015 Bubba Watson −25 3 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Albany 2014 Jordan Spieth −26 10 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Isleworth Northwestern Mutual World Challenge 2013 Zach Johnson −13 Playoff 3,500,000 1,000,000 Sherwood World Challenge 2012 Graeme McDowell (2) −17 3 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Sherwood Chevron World Challenge 2011 Tiger Woods (5) −10 1 stroke 5,000,000 1,200,000 Sherwood 2010 Graeme McDowell −16 Playoff 5,000,000 1,200,000 Sherwood 2009 Jim Furyk −13 1 stroke 5,750,000 1,350,000 Sherwood 2008 Vijay Singh −11 1 stroke 5,750,000 1,350,000 Sherwood Target World Challenge 2007 Tiger Woods (4) −22 7 strokes 5,750,000 1,350,000 Sherwood 2006 Tiger Woods (3) −16 4 strokes 5,750,000 1,350,000 Sherwood 2005 Luke Donald −16 2 strokes 5,500,000 1,300,000 Sherwood 2004 Tiger Woods (2) −16 2 strokes 5,400,000 1,250,000 Sherwood 2003 Davis Love III (2) −11 2 strokes 5,000,000 1,200,000 Sherwood 2002 Pádraig Harrington −20 2 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Sherwood Williams World Challenge 2001 Tiger Woods −15 3 strokes 3,500,000 $1,000,000.00 Sherwood 2000 (Dec) Davis Love III −22 2 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Sherwood 2000 (Jan) Tom Lehman −13 3 strokes 3,500,000 1,000,000 Grayhawk