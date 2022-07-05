Highest Paid NBA Player: Stephen Curry Leads List with $48M Contract

Our salary analysts have researched the highest paid NBA players in 2022, and Stephen Curry leads the list as the highest paid NBA player. But where does Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Kevin Durant and LeBron James rank in the league for the 2022-23 NBA season? View our top 20 list for the highest paid NBA players for 2022 below.

20.) Ben Simmons — $35,448,672

First off, Ben Simmons was unable to play at all in the 2021-22 season. The guard struggled to overcome a back injury, held out for a trade and needed time off for mental health.

In the 2020-21 season, the three-time All-Star averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is set to earn $35,448,672 for the 2022-23 season. On Jul. 16, 2019, the guard signed a five-year, $169.65 million contract.

19.) Bradley Beal — $36,422,136

Next, Bradley Beal is projected to earn $36,422,136 next season. In the 2021-22 season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 40 games played. He also averaged 45.1% shooting from the field as well. On Oct. 17, 2019, the guard signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards.

18.) Rudy Gobert — $37,631,520

After Beal on our list, Rudy Gobert is expected to make $37,631,520 for the 2022-23 season. Last season, in a total of 66 games played, the center averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

The last time Gobert averaged at least 15 points per game was back in the 2018-19 season. On Dec. 20. 2020, the veteran signed a five-year, $205 million extension with the Jazz.

17.) Kemba Walker — $36,596,549

Furthermore, Kemba Walker will earn $36,596,549 for the 2022-23 season. In the 2021-22 season, in a total of 37 games played, the guard averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Walker has struggled to overcome injuries the past few seasons.

In January, he missed time because of a left knee injury. Last Thursday, the Knicks traded Walker to the Pistons. The Knicks are aiming to sign Jalen Brunson from the Mavericks.

16.) Kyrie Irving — $36,934,550

For number 16 on the “Highest Paid NBA Player” list, Kyrie Irving is projected to make $36,934,550 next season. He averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season. In the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics, Irving averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

On Jul. 6, 2019, Irving signed a four-year, $136.49 million contract with the Nets. On Tuesday, Irving opted in for the final year of his contract with Brooklyn.

15.) Anthony Davis — $37,980,720

Additionally, Anthony Davis will earn $37,980,720 for the 2022-23 season. In a total of 40 games played last season with the Lakers, the eight-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Not to mention, he shot 53.2% from the field.

Over the last couple of seasons, the center has dealt with ankle, groin, foot and knee injuries. On Dec. 3, 2020, Davis signed a five-year, $190 million max extension with the Lakers.

14.) Khris Middleton — $37,984,276

The Bucks missed Khris Middleton against the Celtics during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. In the 2021-22 regular season, the forward averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

And he shot 44.3% from the field. For next season, Middleton’s salary is $37,984,276. On Jul. 11, 2019, the forward signed a five-year, $177.5 million contract with Milwaukee. The 2023-24 season is his player option.

13.) Tobias Harris — $37,633,050

Moreover, Tobias Harris averaged 17.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on the 76ers last season. The forward signed as a free agent with Philadelphia on Jul. 10, 2019. He signed a five-year, $180 million contract with the organization. For the 2022-23 season, the forward is expected to earn $37,633,050.

12.) Jimmy Butler — $37,653,300

As for Jimmy Butler, the six-time All-Star will make $37,653,300 with the Heat next season. In a total of 57 games played last season, the forward averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He turns 33 in September. On Aug. 7, 2021, Butler signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension with Miami.

11.) Klay Thompson — $40,600,080

Klay Thompson missed several games the last few seasons due to ACL injuries. Though, when he’s healthy, the guard makes the game easier on fellow teammate Stephen Curry.

In the 2021-22 season, Thompson averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 32 games played. On Jul. 10, 2019, the guard signed a five-year, $190 million max extension with the Warriors.

10.) Damian Lillard — $42,492,492

Equally important, Damian Lillard is the most valuable player on the Trail Blazers. It’s no surprise that he’s the highest paid player with Portland.

Before his abdominal injury, in a total of 29 games played last season, the six-time All-Star averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. On Jul. 6, 2019, he signed a four-year, $196 million contract extension with the team.

9.) Giannis Antetokounmpo — $42,492,492

Next, Giannis Antetokounmpo will earn $42,492,492 for the 2022-23 season. In a total of 67 games played last season, the two-time MVP averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Needless to say, his points per game average last season was a career high.

So not only is the Greek Freak the most valuable player for Milwaukee, but his salary also matches his performances. On Dec. 15, 2020, the forward signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Bucks. More articles related to “Highest Paid NBA Players in 2022” are on the main page.

8.) Kawhi Leonard — $42,492,492

Of course, Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season because of an ACL injury. While he has only played two seasons with the Clippers, any fan of the Spurs or Raptors would tell anyone that Leonard is a terrific player. And today is his 31st birthday. The 11-year veteran will make $42,492,492 next season.

Before his major injury, the two-time NBA champion averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 52 games played of the 2020-21 season. On Aug. 12, 2021, Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million contract with the Clippers.

7.) Paul George — $42,492,568

Another underrated star when healthy is Paul George. For the 2022-23 season, the forward will earn $42,492,568. Last season, the seven-time All-Star averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in a total of 31 games played.

He averaged over 24 points per game for the first time since the 2018-19 season. On Dec. 10, 2020, George signed a four-year, $190 million contract. He has a $48,787,763 player option for the 2024-25 season.

6.) LeBron James — $44,474,988

Although LeBron James is still one of the highest paid players in the NBA, some fans are wondering if he’s underpaid right now. Next season, he is set to earn $44,474,988. In 56 games played in the 2021-22 regular season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

He finished second in scoring behind Joel Embiid, who averaged 30.6 points per game. On December 3, 2020, the four-time MVP agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers. Other articles related to the highest paid NBA player list are on the main page.

5.) Kevin Durant — $44,119,845

To add to most of the players above, Kevin Durant’s salary makes sense. He will make $44,119,845 next season. In the 2021-22 season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. Also, he shot 51.8% from the floor.

It was the first time the four-time scoring champion averaged at least 29 points per game since the 2013-14 season. On Aug. 8, 2021, the two-time NBA champion signed a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets.

4.) Russell Westbrook — $47,063,478

Ranking sixth on the list, Russell Westbrook will earn $47,0063,478 for the 2022-23 season. In 78 games played last season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. On Sept. 29, 2017, Westbrook signed a five-year, $205 million contract. The 2022-23 season is his player option.

3.) James Harden — $47,366,760

James Harden will make $47,366,760 next season. Last season, Harden averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game in 65 games played. The three-time scoring champion was traded to the 76ers in February.

On Jul. 8, 2017, the guard signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rockets before getting traded to the Nets. Other articles related to the highest paid NBA player list are on the main page.

2.) John Wall — $47,366,760

Ranking second, John Wall will earn $47,366,760 next season. He didn’t play at all in the 2021-22 season. In the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing his ACL and dealing with an infection.

On Jul. 26, 2017, the guard signed a four-year, $170 million extension with the Wizards. This was before he was traded to the Rockets. Now, Wall is expected to sign with the Clippers this offseason after he clears waivers with the Rockets.

1.) Stephen Curry — $48,070,014

Lastly, Stephen Curry will make $48,070,014 with the Warriors for the 2022-23 season. Curry is the highest paid player in the NBA. On Aug. 6, 2021, the guard signed a four-year, $215 million extension with Golden State. He averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game last season.

On top of being named Finals MVP and winning a fourth ring, Curry was selected to the All-NBA Second Team, and he won All-Star Game MVP.

The eight-time All-Star went on to win the league’s first Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 23.8 points and 6.6 rebounds against the Mavericks. In Game 4 of the Warriors’ second-round playoff series, the 14-year veteran became the first player to make 500 career 3-pointers in the postseason.

During the 2022 NBA Finals, Curry became the first player to make five or more 3-pointers in four straight NBA Finals games. To learn more about the highest paid NBA player, go to the main page.