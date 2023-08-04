NFL News and Rumors

HOF Bills RB Thurman Thomas Honors Former Coach Marv Levy On His 98th Birthday

Wendi Oliveros
Marv Levy

It is somewhat fitting that on the opening day of the 2023 NFL preseason when the Hall of Fame Game is being played that legendary coach and Hall of Famer Marv Levy turns 98 years old.

Levy had a long coaching career; however, he is best known for his time as the Buffalo Bills head coach from 1986-1997.

During his tenure, the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls.

Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, James Lofton, and Andre Reed played on Levy’s teams.

Thomas posted a picture of the five of them in honor of Levy’s birthday.

Football is in his blood.

When he was 91, he said that he would come back to coach the Bills, but no one asked him.

Though he never won a Super Bowl with the Bills, the fact that he took his team to the Super Bowl in four straight years is truly amazing.

The consistency and excellent performances of those teams to get to the big game year after year was underappreciated at the time.

Levy’s teams made it to the postseason every year but three while he was with the Bills.

His football career started after entering Harvard Law School in 1950 and knowing almost immediately that wasn’t for him.

Happy 98th Birthday Marv Levy!

Bills NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
