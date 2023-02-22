Honda Classic 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast

Following an exciting West Coast Swing, the PGA Tour is heading to Florida for the 2023 Honda Classic this week.

After two exciting weeks of golf, the Honda Classic draws in a weaker field to the PGA National Members Club. Sungjae Im, Billy Horschel, and Shane Lowry lead the list of golfers in the 2023 Honda Classic field. They will be joined by Adam Svensson and 2022 winner Sepp Straka.

Despite the weak field, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend for golf in Florida.

With almost perfect conditions, this week’s PGA Tour tournament should be one to remember.

Scroll down below for more information about the 2023 Honda Classic tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Honda Classic 2023 Field

The 2023 Honda Classic isn’t listed as an elevated event, which means it won’t be one of the tournaments with a $20 million purse.

With less money on the line than in previous weeks, the field will be rather thin this weekend at the PGA National Members Club.

There will only be three top 25 players in the field: Im, Hosrchel, and Lowry. Straka will also be back to defend his title but the rest of the field is unproven and inexperienced.

Without the world’s top golfers in action, it’ll be anyone’s tournament to win heading into Sunday afternoon.

Honda Classic 2023 Tee Times

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens in Florida this week, which means tee times will start around 7 a.m. ET.

The first group which features Dylan Frittelli, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin will be ready to tee off on Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET from Hole 1.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Honda Classic 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

While the field is pretty bare at Palm Beach Gardens, there are a few featured groups to keep an eye on this weekend.

In round 1, the featured groups kick off early in the morning at 7:12 a.m. ET which includes J.T Poston, Sepp Straka, and Aaron Wise.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:12 a.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

7:23 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer

7:45 am. ET: Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas

12:29 p.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time Group 6:50 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin 6:50 a.m.* Brice Garnett, David Riley, Ben Taylor 7:01 a.m. Fabian Gomez, Mark Hubbard, Herik Norlander 7:01 a.m.* Sung Kang, Jason Dugner, S.H. Kim 7:12 a.m. Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Jonathan Byrd 7:12 a.m.* Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander 7:23 a.m. Jim Herman, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan 7:23 a.m.* J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise 7:34 a.m. Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay 7:34 a.m.* Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer 7:45 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton 7:45 a.m.* Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas 7:56 a.m. Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Alex Noren 7:56 a.m.* Kevin Tway, Ben Crane, Adam Schenk 8:07 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Hayden Buckley, Austin Smotherman 8:07 a.m.* Jonas Blixt, Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair 8:18 a.m. Greg Chalmers, Chesson Hadley, Max McGreevy 8:18 a.m.* David Lingmerth, S.Y. Noh, Greyson Sigg 8:29 a.m. Michael Gligic, Augusto Nunez, Adrian Meronk 8:29 a.m.* Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan, Andrew Kozan 8:40 a.m. Scott Harrington, Kyle Westmoreland, Parker Coody 8:40 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II, Tyler Collet 8:51 a.m. Harry Higgs, Brandon Matthews, Pierceson Coody 8:51 a.m.* Andrew Novak, Tano Goya, Brett Drewitt 11:45 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Arjun Atwal, Matt Wallace 11:45 a.m.* Austin Cook, Denny McCarthy, Hank Lebioda 11:56 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Min Woo Lee 11:56 a.m.* Brian Martin, Scott Brown, Lee Hodges 12:07 p.m. William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Thomas Detry 12:07 p.m.* Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Cameron Percy 12:18 p.m. Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald 12:18 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski 12:29 p.m. Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar 12:29 p.m.* J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Chris Kirk 12:40 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English 12:40 p.m.* Russell Knox, Danny Willett, Doc Redman 12:51 p.m. Chris Stroud, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:51 p.m.* Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, Stephan Jaeger 1:02 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren 1:02 p.m.* Taylor Pendrith, Matthias Schwab, Justin Suh 1:13 p.m. Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Kevin Roy 1:13 p.m.* Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone 1:24 p.m. MJ Daffue, Vincent Norman, Ben Silverman 1:24 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard 1:35 p.m. Erik Barnes, Matti Schmid, Custis Thompson 1:35 p.m.* Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Marcus Byrd 1:46 p.m. Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Trace Crowe 1:46 p.m.* Zecheng Dou, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Honda Classic 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

The featured groups in Round 2 also begin early with Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, and Matt Kuchar teeing off at 7:34 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll list the tee times for the pairings to watch out for in Round 2 of the Honda Classic.

7:34 a.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar

12:18 p.m. ET: J.T Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

12:29 p.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer

12:40 p.m. ET: Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas

Check out the chart below for a list of all the Round 2 tee times at the 2023 Honda Classic.

Tee Times Group 6:50 a.m. Austin Cook, Denny McCarthy, Hank Lebioda 6:50 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Arjun Atwal, Matt Wallace 7:01 a.m. Ben Martin, Scott Brown, Lee Hodges 7:01 a.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Bill Haas, Min Woo Lee 7:12 a.m. Michael Kim, Cody Gribble, Cameron Percy 7:12 a.m.* William McGirt, Peter Malnati, Thomas Detry 7:23 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Richy Werenski 7:23 a.m.* Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald 7:34 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Adam Long, Chris Kirk 7:34 a.m.* Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar 7:45 a.m. Russell Knox, Danny Willett, Doc Redman 7:45 a.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English 7:56 a.m. Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, Stephan Jaeger 7:56 a.m.* Chris Stroud, Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8:07 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, Matthias Schwab, Justin Suh 8:07 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu, Callum Tarren 8:18 a.m. Harry Hall, Eric Cole, Trevor Cone 8:18 a.m.* Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Kevin Roy 8:29 a.m. Aaron Rai, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard 8:29 a.m.* MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman, Ben Silverman 8:40 a.m. Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Marcus Byrd 8:40 a.m.* Erik Barnes, Matti Schmid, Curtis Thompson 8:51 a.m. Zecheng Dou, Carson Young, Akshay Bhatia 8:51 a.m.* Sam Stevens, Nico Echavarria, Trace Crowe 11:45 a.m. Brice Garnett, Davis Riley, Ben Taylor 11:45 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin 11:56 a.m. Sung Kang, Jason Dufner, S.H. Kim 11:56 a.m.* Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander 12:07 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander 12:07 p.m.* Brian Stuard, Rory Sabbatini, Jonathan Byrd 12:18 p.m. J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise 12:18 p.m.* Jim Herman, Andrew Landry, Tyler Duncan 12:29 p.m. Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer 12:29 p.m.* Chad Ramey, Garrick Higgo, Brian Gay 12:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas 12:40 p.m.* Charley Hoffman, Kramer Hickok, Robby Shelton 12:51 p.m. Kevin Tway, Ben Crane, Adam Schenk 12:51 p.m.* Martin Trainer, Ryan Armour, Alex Noren 1:02 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Geoff Ogilvy, Zac Blair 1:02 p.m.* Kyle Stanley, Hayden Buckley, Austin Smotherman 1:13 p.m. David Lingmerth, S.Y. Noh, Greyson Sigg 1:13 p.m.* Greg Chalmers, Chesson Hadley, Max McGreevy 1:24 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan, Andrew Kozan 1:24 p.m.* Michael Gligic, Augusto Núñez, Adrian Meronk 1:35 p.m. Nick Hardy, Paul Haley II, Tyler Collet 1:35 p.m.* Scott Harrington, Kyle Westmoreland, Parker Coody 1:46 p.m. Andrew Novak, Tano Goya, Brett Drewitt 1:46 p.m.* Harry Higgs, Brandon Matthews, Pierceson Coody

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Honda Classic 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather looks absolutely perfect this weekend for the 2023 Honda Classic.

The wind might affect the field early on Thursday with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph, but overall it’s going to be warm in Florida all weekend.

There will be no real chance of rain either but the last two weeks have had delays due to darkness. The sunsets are around 6:10 p.m. in Florida, so there is always a chance of suspension due to darkness with the late tee offs in the afternoon.

Check out the chart below for the 2023 Honda Classic weather forecast.