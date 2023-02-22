Golf News and Rumors

Honda Classic Purse Up 4.8% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.512M

Gia Nguyen
With $8.4 million on the line this week, the 2023 Honda Classic purse is up nearly 5 percent year-over-year with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million payout.

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens for the 2023 Honda Classic on Thursday.

After two exciting weeks of elevated events, the Honda Classic is a lower-leveled event that features only two of the world’s top-25 players. Instead of a $20 million purse like in previous weeks, the field will be fighting for a $8.4 million purse at the PGA National Course.

Scroll down below for a complete Honda Classic 2023 purse payout.

Honda Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Founded in 1972, the Honda Classic is generally the first stop in Florida following the West Coast Swing.

Though it wasn’t chosen as one of the elevated events, the Honda Classic payout still increased compared to last year.

In 2023, the first place winner at the Honda Classic will take home $1,512,000 while the last placed player after the cut receives $18,000.

Compared to last year, the winner’s payout has increased a total of 5 percent.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Honda Classic purse payout.

Position Payout
1 $1,512,000
2 $915,600
3 $579,600
4 $411,600
5 $344,400
6 $304,500
7 $283,500
8 $262,500
9 $245,700
10 $228,900
11 $212,100
12 $195,300
13 $178,500
14 $161,700
15 $153,300
16 $144,900
17 $136,500
18 $128,100
19 $119,700
20 $111,300
21 $102,900
22 $94,500
23 $87,780
24 $81,060
25 $74,340
26 $67,620
27 $65,100
28 $62,580
29 $60,060
30 $57,540
31 $55,020
32 $52,500
33 $49,980
34 $47,880
35 $45,780
36 $43,680
37 $41,580
38 $39,900
39 $38,220
40 $36,540
41 $34,860
42 $33,180
43 $31,500
44 $29,820
45 $28,140
46 $26,460
47 $24,780
48 $23,436
49 $22,260
50 $21,588
51 $21,084
52 $20,580
53 $20,244
54 $19,908
55 $19,740
56 $19,572
57 $19,404
58 $19,236
59 $19,068
60 $18,900
61 $18,732
62 $18,564
63 $18,396
64 $18,228
65 $18,060

2023 Honda Classic Purse Increases 4.8 Percent Compared to 2022

Generally the Honda Classic draws in a weaker field than the other two PGA Tour events in Florida: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship.

After two strong events at the Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, many players on the Tour skip the Honda Classic in preparation for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The purse for the 2023 Honda Classic has gone up 4.8 percent since last year, rising from $8 million to a total of $8.4 million.

In order to compete with the payouts offered by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has increased the purse and payout for all non-elevated events by five percent.

Over the last two years, the Honda Classic purse has increased by 20 percent for a total of $1.4 million.

Check out the table below to view a list of the Honda Classic purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000
2022 Sepp Straka 8,000,000 1,440,000
2021 Matt Jones 7,000,000 1,260,000
2020 Im Sung-jae 7,000,000 1,260,000
2019 Keith Mitchell 6,800,000 1,224,000
2018 Justin Thomas 6,600,000 1,188,000
2017 Rickie Fowler 6,400,000 1,152,000
2016 Adam Scott 6,100,000 1,098,000
2015 Pádraig Harrington (2) 6,100,000 1,098,000
2014 Russell Henley 6,000,000 1,080,000
2013 Michael Thompson 6,000,000 1,080,000
2012 Rory McIlroy 5,700,000 1,026,000
2011 Rory Sabbatini 5,700,000 1,026,000
2010 Camilo Villegas 5,600,000 1,008,000
Golf News and Rumors
Arrow to top