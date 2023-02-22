With $8.4 million on the line this week, the 2023 Honda Classic purse is up nearly 5 percent year-over-year with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million payout.
The PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens for the 2023 Honda Classic on Thursday.
After two exciting weeks of elevated events, the Honda Classic is a lower-leveled event that features only two of the world’s top-25 players. Instead of a $20 million purse like in previous weeks, the field will be fighting for a $8.4 million purse at the PGA National Course.
Scroll down below for a complete Honda Classic 2023 purse payout.
Honda Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Founded in 1972, the Honda Classic is generally the first stop in Florida following the West Coast Swing.
Though it wasn’t chosen as one of the elevated events, the Honda Classic payout still increased compared to last year.
In 2023, the first place winner at the Honda Classic will take home $1,512,000 while the last placed player after the cut receives $18,000.
Compared to last year, the winner’s payout has increased a total of 5 percent.
Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Honda Classic purse payout.
|Position
|Payout
|1
|$1,512,000
|2
|$915,600
|3
|$579,600
|4
|$411,600
|5
|$344,400
|6
|$304,500
|7
|$283,500
|8
|$262,500
|9
|$245,700
|10
|$228,900
|11
|$212,100
|12
|$195,300
|13
|$178,500
|14
|$161,700
|15
|$153,300
|16
|$144,900
|17
|$136,500
|18
|$128,100
|19
|$119,700
|20
|$111,300
|21
|$102,900
|22
|$94,500
|23
|$87,780
|24
|$81,060
|25
|$74,340
|26
|$67,620
|27
|$65,100
|28
|$62,580
|29
|$60,060
|30
|$57,540
|31
|$55,020
|32
|$52,500
|33
|$49,980
|34
|$47,880
|35
|$45,780
|36
|$43,680
|37
|$41,580
|38
|$39,900
|39
|$38,220
|40
|$36,540
|41
|$34,860
|42
|$33,180
|43
|$31,500
|44
|$29,820
|45
|$28,140
|46
|$26,460
|47
|$24,780
|48
|$23,436
|49
|$22,260
|50
|$21,588
|51
|$21,084
|52
|$20,580
|53
|$20,244
|54
|$19,908
|55
|$19,740
|56
|$19,572
|57
|$19,404
|58
|$19,236
|59
|$19,068
|60
|$18,900
|61
|$18,732
|62
|$18,564
|63
|$18,396
|64
|$18,228
|65
|$18,060
2023 Honda Classic Purse Increases 4.8 Percent Compared to 2022
Generally the Honda Classic draws in a weaker field than the other two PGA Tour events in Florida: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship.
After two strong events at the Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, many players on the Tour skip the Honda Classic in preparation for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The purse for the 2023 Honda Classic has gone up 4.8 percent since last year, rising from $8 million to a total of $8.4 million.
In order to compete with the payouts offered by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has increased the purse and payout for all non-elevated events by five percent.
Over the last two years, the Honda Classic purse has increased by 20 percent for a total of $1.4 million.
Check out the table below to view a list of the Honda Classic purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2022
|Sepp Straka
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2021
|Matt Jones
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2020
|Im Sung-jae
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|2019
|Keith Mitchell
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2018
|Justin Thomas
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2016
|Adam Scott
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2015
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|6,100,000
|1,098,000
|2014
|Russell Henley
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2013
|Michael Thompson
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2011
|Rory Sabbatini
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2010
|Camilo Villegas
|5,600,000
|1,008,000