With $8.4 million on the line this week, the 2023 Honda Classic purse is up nearly 5 percent year-over-year with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million payout.

The PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens for the 2023 Honda Classic on Thursday.

After two exciting weeks of elevated events, the Honda Classic is a lower-leveled event that features only two of the world’s top-25 players. Instead of a $20 million purse like in previous weeks, the field will be fighting for a $8.4 million purse at the PGA National Course.

Scroll down below for a complete Honda Classic 2023 purse payout.

Honda Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Founded in 1972, the Honda Classic is generally the first stop in Florida following the West Coast Swing.

Though it wasn’t chosen as one of the elevated events, the Honda Classic payout still increased compared to last year.

In 2023, the first place winner at the Honda Classic will take home $1,512,000 while the last placed player after the cut receives $18,000.

Compared to last year, the winner’s payout has increased a total of 5 percent.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Honda Classic purse payout.

Position Payout 1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060

2023 Honda Classic Purse Increases 4.8 Percent Compared to 2022

Generally the Honda Classic draws in a weaker field than the other two PGA Tour events in Florida: the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PLAYERS Championship.

After two strong events at the Phoenix Open and Genesis Invitational, many players on the Tour skip the Honda Classic in preparation for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The purse for the 2023 Honda Classic has gone up 4.8 percent since last year, rising from $8 million to a total of $8.4 million.

In order to compete with the payouts offered by LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has increased the purse and payout for all non-elevated events by five percent.

Over the last two years, the Honda Classic purse has increased by 20 percent for a total of $1.4 million.

Check out the table below to view a list of the Honda Classic purses and winners since 2010.