Houston Rockets Gearing up to Offer Fred VanVleet Max Deal

With NBA free agency around the corner, the Houston Rockets are gearing up to make a big splash. There were rumors that James Harden could make a return, but now it seems likely he will re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, all is not lost for the Rockets’ hopes of landing an elite guard. Fred VanVleet and the Rockets have been linked together in speculation talks for months now. It is now being reported that the organization is preparing a two-year, $85 million contract offer to woo the former Toronto Raptors champion.

Rockets Preparing Max $85 Million Deal for Fred VanVleet

Will he Fit With Houston?

With a ton of young talent on their roster, including fourth overall pick, Amen Thompson, the Rockets need a veteran or two. VanVleet is not only a veteran who could provide a steadying presence as the floor general of this young core, he is also a former All-Star. Not to mention, he could finally be the alpha of his own team considering he has been sharing touches with the likes of Pascal Siakam the past couple of years and Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry previously. Houston already has new leadership at the head coach spot with Ime Udoka taking over the reins. Bringing in a veteran like VanVleet with championship experience could be exactly what this young Rockets’ locker room needs for the upcoming season.

Fred VanVleet’s Career Numbers

Fred VanVleet has been solid throughout his whole career. The seven-year veteran has averaged 14.6 points, 1.3 steals, 3.3 total rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game for his career. On top of this, he is also a marksman from deep stroking it at a career-rate of 37.3 percent. VanVleet also has a career offensive rating of 114 to couple with being an undervalued defender. One should not let his size fool them as he is one of the scrappier players in the NBA.

He may not be Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. However, he can guard some of the better guards in the league at a high level. This past year, he finished with a defensive win-share total of +2.8 and had a defensive rebounding percentage of 12.0 percent. Not to mention, VanVleet tallied 1.8 steals per game this past season, his best in this category since the 2019-20 campaign. With all of this in mind, it makes sense why the Houston Rockets are relentlessly pursuing the one-time All-Star and former NBA champion.

