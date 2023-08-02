How Does FedEx Cup Playoffs Work? Format, Rules, & Points System

The 2023 PGA Tour season is coming to an end, but fans still have three great weeks of golf ahead of them, as the FedEx Cup Playoffs get set to tee off next week.
The Playoffs feature three events across three weeks, where players will be competing for FedEx Cup points to advance to the Tour Championship.
With a rumored $100 million on the line, the Tour Championship will feature the biggest purse of the year and will be judged on a stroke system. As a result, the winner of the Tour Championship will house the FedEx Cup.
Below, we’ll go over how the FedEx Cup Playoffs works including format, rules, and points systems.
FedEx Cup Format
The FedEx Cup will feature three events at the end of the season.
There are no cuts during the events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, however, there will be progressive cuts at the end of every week.
Only the top 70 players will qualify and compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After that, the field will be cut down to the top 50 players for the BMW Championship. Lastly, the Tour Championship will be narrowed down to only the top 30 players, who will compete for the biggest payout of the season.
To qualify for the playoffs, players must be ranked within the top 70 on the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season, which culminates with the Wyndham Championship.
The FedEx Cup is one of the most exciting times of the year. The first two events will feature $20 million purses while the final event will give out over $75 million in prize money.
FedEx Cup Rules
The FedEx Cup champion will take home at least $18 million in 2023. To qualify, players must advance to the final round at the Tour Championship, which features a field of only 30 golfers.
At the end of the regular season, the top 70 eligible to play will carry over their points through the first two events.
In the first two events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, the winner will be awarded 2,000 points, quadrupling the number of points for a regular season event. From there, each progressive cut will be determined based on the FedEx Cup standings at the end of each tournament.
The Playoffs will come to an end with the Tour Championship, which will feature the top 30 players competing on a strokes-based system. That means all points are thrown out the window at the Tour Championship and the winner takes all in Atlanta, Georgia.
The FedEx Cup Champion will be determined at the end of the tournament and take home the biggest purse of the PGA Tour season.
In an event where any eligible player cannot play, the field will be shortened and no alternates will be added.
FedEx Cup Points System
During the regular season, each PGA Tour event has a set number of points assigned to it.
Some tournaments, like the Players and Major Championships, are worth more than typical events. These tournaments award 600 FedEx Cup points to the winner, more than any other event during the regular season.
On the other hand, regular PGA Tour events only hand out 500 FedEx Cup points to the champion, making them count for slightly less in the standings.
The FedEx Cup points system is used at the end of the year to determine rankings.
Unlike the Official World Golf Rankings, the FedEx Cup rankings take into consideration the prestige of the event, meaning bigger named events like WGC, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sentry Tournament of Championships and Memorial are valued higher than other tournaments.
Naturally, the four major championships and the Players Championship are worth the most points. However, only players in the top 100 can earn points in any event.
Players 1 through to 100 are awarded points based on how they finished in the tournament. The sum of the FedEx Cup points are added and used to determine a players ranking.
During the playoffs, FedEx Cup points become more valuable as a win adds 2,000 points to their total.
In 2023, Jon Rahm leads in the FedEx Cup standings with four wins.
Even though Scottie Scheffler has made the most money this year and is the No.1 ranked golfer in the world, Rahm has earned more points based on winning four separate events this year, including the 2023 Masters.
Check out how FedEx Cup points are awarded during the regular season.
|Position
|PGA TOUR Events
|WGC & Genesis, API
|Sentry & Memorial
|Majors & Players
|Additional Events
|FedExCup Playoffs
|1
|500
|550
|550
|600
|300
|2000
|2
|300
|315
|315
|330
|165
|1200
|3
|190
|200
|200
|210
|105
|760
|4
|135
|140
|140
|150
|80
|540
|5
|110
|115
|115
|120
|65
|440
|6
|100
|105
|105
|110
|60
|400
|7
|90
|95
|95
|100
|55
|360
|8
|85
|89
|89
|94
|50
|340
|9
|80
|83
|83
|88
|45
|320
|10
|75
|78
|78
|82
|40
|300
|11
|70
|73
|73
|77
|37.5
|280
|12
|65
|69
|69
|72
|35
|260
|13
|60
|65
|65
|68
|32.5
|240
|14
|57
|62
|62
|64
|31
|228
|15
|55
|59
|59
|61
|30.5
|220
|16
|53
|57
|57
|59
|30
|212
|17
|51
|55
|55
|57
|29.5
|204
|18
|49
|53
|53
|55
|29
|196
|19
|47
|52
|52
|53
|28.5
|188
|20
|45
|51
|51
|51
|28
|180
|21
|43
|48.733
|48.733
|48.733
|26.756
|172
|22
|41
|46.467
|46.467
|46.467
|25.511
|164
|23
|39
|44.2
|44.2
|44.2
|24.267
|156
|24
|37
|41.933
|41.933
|41.933
|23.022
|148
|25
|35.5
|40.233
|40.233
|40.233
|22.089
|142
|26
|34
|38.533
|38.533
|38.533
|21.156
|136
|27
|32.5
|36.833
|36.833
|36.833
|20.222
|130
|28
|31
|35.133
|35.133
|35.133
|19.289
|124
|29
|29.5
|33.433
|33.433
|33.433
|18.356
|118
|30
|28
|31.733
|31.733
|31.733
|17.422
|112
|31
|26.5
|30.033
|30.033
|30.033
|16.489
|106
|32
|25
|28.333
|28.333
|28.333
|15.556
|100
|33
|23.5
|26.633
|26.633
|26.633
|14.622
|94
|34
|22
|24.933
|24.933
|24.933
|13.689
|88
|35
|21
|23.8
|23.8
|23.8
|13.067
|84
|36
|20
|22.667
|22.667
|22.667
|12.444
|80
|37
|19
|21.533
|21.533
|21.533
|11.822
|76
|38
|18
|20.4
|20.4
|20.4
|11.2
|72
|39
|17
|19.267
|19.267
|19.267
|10.578
|68
|40
|16
|18.133
|18.133
|18.133
|9.956
|64
|41
|15
|17
|17
|17
|9.333
|60
|42
|14
|15.867
|15.867
|15.867
|8.711
|56
|43
|13
|14.733
|14.733
|14.733
|8.089
|52
|44
|12
|13.6
|13.6
|13.6
|7.467
|48
|45
|11
|12.467
|12.467
|12.467
|6.844
|44
|46
|10.5
|11.9
|11.9
|11.9
|6.533
|42
|47
|10
|11.333
|11.333
|11.333
|6.222
|40
|48
|9.5
|10.767
|10.767
|10.767
|5.911
|38
|49
|9
|10.2
|10.2
|10.2
|5.6
|36
|50
|8.5
|9.633
|9.633
|9.633
|5.289
|34
|51
|8
|9.067
|9.067
|9.067
|4.978
|32
|52
|7.5
|8.5
|8.5
|8.5
|4.667
|30
|53
|7
|7.933
|7.933
|7.933
|4.356
|28
|54
|6.5
|7.367
|7.367
|7.367
|4.044
|26
|55
|6
|6.8
|6.8
|6.8
|3.733
|24
|56
|5.8
|6.573
|6.573
|6.573
|3.609
|23.2
|57
|5.6
|6.347
|6.347
|6.347
|3.484
|22.4
|58
|5.4
|6.12
|6.12
|6.12
|3.36
|21.6
|59
|5.2
|5.893
|5.893
|5.893
|3.236
|20.8
|60
|5
|5.667
|5.667
|5.667
|3.111
|20
|61
|4.8
|5.44
|5.44
|5.44
|2.987
|19.2
|62
|4.6
|5.213
|5.213
|5.213
|2.862
|18.4
|63
|4.4
|4.987
|4.987
|4.987
|2.738
|17.6
|64
|4.2
|4.76
|4.76
|4.76
|2.613
|16.8
|65
|4
|4.533
|4.533
|4.533
|2.489
|16
|66
|3.8
|4.307
|4.307
|4.307
|2.364
|15.2
|67
|3.6
|4.08
|4.08
|4.08
|2.24
|14.4
|68
|3.4
|3.853
|3.853
|3.853
|2.116
|13.6
|69
|3.2
|3.627
|3.627
|3.627
|1.991
|12.8
|70
|3
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|1.867
|12
|71
|2.9
|3.287
|3.287
|3.287
|1.804
|11.6
|72
|2.8
|3.173
|3.173
|3.173
|1.742
|11.2
|73
|2.7
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|1.68
|10.8
|74
|2.6
|2.947
|2.947
|2.947
|1.618
|10.4
|75
|2.5
|2.833
|2.833
|2.833
|1.556
|10
|76
|2.4
|2.72
|2.72
|2.72
|1.493
|9.6
|77
|2.3
|2.607
|2.607
|2.607
|1.431
|9.2
|78
|2.2
|2.493
|2.493
|2.493
|1.369
|8.8
|79
|2.1
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
|1.307
|8.4
|80
|2
|2.267
|2.267
|2.267
|1.244
|8
|81
|1.9
|2.153
|2.153
|2.153
|1.182
|7.6
|82
|1.8
|2.04
|2.04
|2.04
|1.12
|7.2
|83
|1.7
|1.927
|1.927
|1.927
|1.058
|6.8
|84
|1.6
|1.813
|1.813
|1.813
|0.996
|6.4
|85
|1.5
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|0.933
|6
|86
|1.45
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.88
|5.8
|87
|1.4
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.83
|5.6
|88
|1.35
|1.55
|1.55
|1.55
|0.78
|5.4
|89
|1.3
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.73
|5.2
|90
|1.25
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|0.68
|5
|91
|1.2
|1.4
|1.4
|1.4
|0.63
|4.8
|92
|1.15
|1.35
|1.35
|1.35
|0.58
|4.6
|93
|1.1
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.53
|4.4
|94
|1.05
|1.25
|1.25
|1.25
|0.48
|4.2
|95
|1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.2
|0.43
|4
|96
|0.95
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|0.38
|3.8
|97
|0.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0.33
|3.6
|98
|0.85
|1.05
|1.05
|1.05
|0.28
|3.4
|99
|0.8
|1
|1
|1
|0.23
|3.2
|100
|0.75
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|0.18
|3
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.