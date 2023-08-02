How Does FedEx Cup Playoffs Work? Format, Rules, & Points System

The 2023 PGA Tour season is coming to an end, but fans still have three great weeks of golf ahead of them, as the FedEx Cup Playoffs get set to tee off next week.

The Playoffs feature three events across three weeks, where players will be competing for FedEx Cup points to advance to the Tour Championship.

With a rumored $100 million on the line, the Tour Championship will feature the biggest purse of the year and will be judged on a stroke system. As a result, the winner of the Tour Championship will house the FedEx Cup.

Below, we’ll go over how the FedEx Cup Playoffs works including format, rules, and points systems.

FedEx Cup Format

The FedEx Cup will feature three events at the end of the season.

There are no cuts during the events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, however, there will be progressive cuts at the end of every week.

Only the top 70 players will qualify and compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After that, the field will be cut down to the top 50 players for the BMW Championship. Lastly, the Tour Championship will be narrowed down to only the top 30 players, who will compete for the biggest payout of the season.

To qualify for the playoffs, players must be ranked within the top 70 on the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season, which culminates with the Wyndham Championship.

The FedEx Cup is one of the most exciting times of the year. The first two events will feature $20 million purses while the final event will give out over $75 million in prize money.

FedEx Cup Rules

The FedEx Cup champion will take home at least $18 million in 2023. To qualify, players must advance to the final round at the Tour Championship, which features a field of only 30 golfers.

At the end of the regular season, the top 70 eligible to play will carry over their points through the first two events.

In the first two events, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, the winner will be awarded 2,000 points, quadrupling the number of points for a regular season event. From there, each progressive cut will be determined based on the FedEx Cup standings at the end of each tournament.

The Playoffs will come to an end with the Tour Championship, which will feature the top 30 players competing on a strokes-based system. That means all points are thrown out the window at the Tour Championship and the winner takes all in Atlanta, Georgia.

The FedEx Cup Champion will be determined at the end of the tournament and take home the biggest purse of the PGA Tour season.

In an event where any eligible player cannot play, the field will be shortened and no alternates will be added.

FedEx Cup Points System

During the regular season, each PGA Tour event has a set number of points assigned to it.

Some tournaments, like the Players and Major Championships, are worth more than typical events. These tournaments award 600 FedEx Cup points to the winner, more than any other event during the regular season.

On the other hand, regular PGA Tour events only hand out 500 FedEx Cup points to the champion, making them count for slightly less in the standings.

The FedEx Cup points system is used at the end of the year to determine rankings.

Unlike the Official World Golf Rankings, the FedEx Cup rankings take into consideration the prestige of the event, meaning bigger named events like WGC, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Sentry Tournament of Championships and Memorial are valued higher than other tournaments.

Naturally, the four major championships and the Players Championship are worth the most points. However, only players in the top 100 can earn points in any event.

Players 1 through to 100 are awarded points based on how they finished in the tournament. The sum of the FedEx Cup points are added and used to determine a players ranking.

During the playoffs, FedEx Cup points become more valuable as a win adds 2,000 points to their total.

In 2023, Jon Rahm leads in the FedEx Cup standings with four wins.

Even though Scottie Scheffler has made the most money this year and is the No.1 ranked golfer in the world, Rahm has earned more points based on winning four separate events this year, including the 2023 Masters.

Check out how FedEx Cup points are awarded during the regular season.



Position PGA TOUR Events WGC & Genesis, API Sentry & Memorial Majors & Players Additional Events FedExCup Playoffs 1 500 550 550 600 300 2000 2 300 315 315 330 165 1200 3 190 200 200 210 105 760 4 135 140 140 150 80 540 5 110 115 115 120 65 440 6 100 105 105 110 60 400 7 90 95 95 100 55 360 8 85 89 89 94 50 340 9 80 83 83 88 45 320 10 75 78 78 82 40 300 11 70 73 73 77 37.5 280 12 65 69 69 72 35 260 13 60 65 65 68 32.5 240 14 57 62 62 64 31 228 15 55 59 59 61 30.5 220 16 53 57 57 59 30 212 17 51 55 55 57 29.5 204 18 49 53 53 55 29 196 19 47 52 52 53 28.5 188 20 45 51 51 51 28 180 21 43 48.733 48.733 48.733 26.756 172 22 41 46.467 46.467 46.467 25.511 164 23 39 44.2 44.2 44.2 24.267 156 24 37 41.933 41.933 41.933 23.022 148 25 35.5 40.233 40.233 40.233 22.089 142 26 34 38.533 38.533 38.533 21.156 136 27 32.5 36.833 36.833 36.833 20.222 130 28 31 35.133 35.133 35.133 19.289 124 29 29.5 33.433 33.433 33.433 18.356 118 30 28 31.733 31.733 31.733 17.422 112 31 26.5 30.033 30.033 30.033 16.489 106 32 25 28.333 28.333 28.333 15.556 100 33 23.5 26.633 26.633 26.633 14.622 94 34 22 24.933 24.933 24.933 13.689 88 35 21 23.8 23.8 23.8 13.067 84 36 20 22.667 22.667 22.667 12.444 80 37 19 21.533 21.533 21.533 11.822 76 38 18 20.4 20.4 20.4 11.2 72 39 17 19.267 19.267 19.267 10.578 68 40 16 18.133 18.133 18.133 9.956 64 41 15 17 17 17 9.333 60 42 14 15.867 15.867 15.867 8.711 56 43 13 14.733 14.733 14.733 8.089 52 44 12 13.6 13.6 13.6 7.467 48 45 11 12.467 12.467 12.467 6.844 44 46 10.5 11.9 11.9 11.9 6.533 42 47 10 11.333 11.333 11.333 6.222 40 48 9.5 10.767 10.767 10.767 5.911 38 49 9 10.2 10.2 10.2 5.6 36 50 8.5 9.633 9.633 9.633 5.289 34 51 8 9.067 9.067 9.067 4.978 32 52 7.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 4.667 30 53 7 7.933 7.933 7.933 4.356 28 54 6.5 7.367 7.367 7.367 4.044 26 55 6 6.8 6.8 6.8 3.733 24 56 5.8 6.573 6.573 6.573 3.609 23.2 57 5.6 6.347 6.347 6.347 3.484 22.4 58 5.4 6.12 6.12 6.12 3.36 21.6 59 5.2 5.893 5.893 5.893 3.236 20.8 60 5 5.667 5.667 5.667 3.111 20 61 4.8 5.44 5.44 5.44 2.987 19.2 62 4.6 5.213 5.213 5.213 2.862 18.4 63 4.4 4.987 4.987 4.987 2.738 17.6 64 4.2 4.76 4.76 4.76 2.613 16.8 65 4 4.533 4.533 4.533 2.489 16 66 3.8 4.307 4.307 4.307 2.364 15.2 67 3.6 4.08 4.08 4.08 2.24 14.4 68 3.4 3.853 3.853 3.853 2.116 13.6 69 3.2 3.627 3.627 3.627 1.991 12.8 70 3 3.4 3.4 3.4 1.867 12 71 2.9 3.287 3.287 3.287 1.804 11.6 72 2.8 3.173 3.173 3.173 1.742 11.2 73 2.7 3.06 3.06 3.06 1.68 10.8 74 2.6 2.947 2.947 2.947 1.618 10.4 75 2.5 2.833 2.833 2.833 1.556 10 76 2.4 2.72 2.72 2.72 1.493 9.6 77 2.3 2.607 2.607 2.607 1.431 9.2 78 2.2 2.493 2.493 2.493 1.369 8.8 79 2.1 2.38 2.38 2.38 1.307 8.4 80 2 2.267 2.267 2.267 1.244 8 81 1.9 2.153 2.153 2.153 1.182 7.6 82 1.8 2.04 2.04 2.04 1.12 7.2 83 1.7 1.927 1.927 1.927 1.058 6.8 84 1.6 1.813 1.813 1.813 0.996 6.4 85 1.5 1.7 1.7 1.7 0.933 6 86 1.45 1.65 1.65 1.65 0.88 5.8 87 1.4 1.6 1.6 1.6 0.83 5.6 88 1.35 1.55 1.55 1.55 0.78 5.4 89 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.5 0.73 5.2 90 1.25 1.45 1.45 1.45 0.68 5 91 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.4 0.63 4.8 92 1.15 1.35 1.35 1.35 0.58 4.6 93 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 0.53 4.4 94 1.05 1.25 1.25 1.25 0.48 4.2 95 1 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.43 4 96 0.95 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.38 3.8 97 0.9 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.33 3.6 98 0.85 1.05 1.05 1.05 0.28 3.4 99 0.8 1 1 1 0.23 3.2 100 0.75 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.18 3

Golf Betting Guides 2023